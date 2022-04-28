MORGANTOWN — Now entering his fifth season with West Virginia, defensive lineman and former Fairmont Senior standout Dante Stills knows he’s the old man when it comes to the Mountaineer roster.
And after 15 spring practices, even he admitted he was feeling as such.
“It was practice nine or 10 you really start to feel it on your body,” Stills said after Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game. “Your hands, your fingers start to hurt — your feet, your knees … I feel old, but I’m not.”
Perhaps not in terms of his age, but from the perspective of playing experience, Stills is about as old as a college football player can be. A freshman All-American according to The Athletic and ESPN.com all the way back in 2018, Stills has been a constant contributor to the WVU defense in each of his four seasons.
But after mulling over leaving to enter the NFL Draft, Stills saw enough holes in his game via film to realize that he needed to return. Some of what he saw boiled down solely to effort. Lack of consistency also stuck out to him. He reiterated that those were the targets when it came to his spring work.
“What I wanted to work on was consistency running to the ball,” Stills said. “There were plays last year where if I saw the ball across the field, for some reason I didn’t try to go get him and show some effort. So, that was my main thing this year was to run to the ball, be around the ball. That was my thing.”
For the most part, the West Virginia coaching staff restricted Stills’ spring workload in the interest of keeping him healthy. With star nose guard Akheem Mesidor having already left via the NCAA transfer portal and since landed at Miami, the premium on Stills’ health likely went up even further.
Still, the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder was involved enough to comment on the progress of the defense as a whole.
“I felt like we improved every day,” Stills said. “That was kind of the main goal going into it was just make sure we take one step every day. I felt like overall we improved in many ways — our aggression, the way we play, stuff like that.”
Many of the headlines over the spring surrounded and offensive front buoyed by five seniors. It’s a unit that should help a WVU offense that has struggled on and off over head coach Neal Brown’s three seasons get turned around under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
However, the Mountaineer defensive front is every bit as seasoned and has been one of the strongest parts of the team during that same span. So, while the West Virginia offense has harped on philosophy change and turning things around, the focus on the other side is to keep things rolling.
“The same focus, the same message — we just want to be the most dominant group out there,” Stills said. “The mission is still the mission.”
The experience and talent along the fronts on both sides of the line of scrimmage has already made for some spirited battles during practices. Stills said those daily meetings have only led to improved play for all involved.
“The O-line definitely improved overall,” Stills said. “They’re stronger, the have better feet and it helped me get better, helped the D-line get better, helped the whole defense get better.”
Entering the season, most expected that the lines would anchor both the offense and the defense while some areas of relative inexperience were shored up. Just 15 spring practices later, Stills believes that has certainly been the case thus far and added that that’s a good thing.
“I feel like we have to set the tone every game,” Stills said. “The game is set off of the O-line and D-line. If you can’t run the ball or pass protect, it’s going to be a bad game. Defensive line, if you don’t make plays or cause disruption on the quarterback it’s going to be very hard to win.”
All of those practices culminated with Saturday’s spring game, the last of Stills’ Mountaineer career. The spring began a string of career lasts, in fact, and when asked if it felt like the last time, Stills quickly confirmed.
“Yes, it definitely did,” Stills said, smiling. “Afterward, I went and hugged my mom and little brother. It definitely felt like my last one. It’s kind of sad, but I’ve just got to keep going.”