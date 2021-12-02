Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills was the lone West Virginia player to receive a first-team All-Big 12 Conference selection as the coaches’ teams and awards were released by the league on Thursday.
All 10 head coaches in the conference vote on the team with none of them being permitted to vote for their own players.
Stills led the Mountaineers in both tackles for loss (13) and sacks (six) while finishing with 32 tackles.
Sophomore center Zach Frazier was named to the second team. Safety Alonzo Addae, running back Leddie Brown, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton, offensive lineman James Gmiter, kicker Casey Legg, safety Sean Mahone, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, punter Tyler Sumpter and wideout Winston Wright each earned honorable mention on the All-Big 12 team.
Iowa State running back Bryce Hall was named the league’s offensive player of the year for the second straight season, becoming just the fourth player to win the award twice and the third to do it in consecutive seasons.
Baylor safety Jalen Pitre was tabbed as the conference’s defensive player of the year, becoming the first defensive back to win the award since TCU’s Jason Verrett in 2013.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took home the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year honor for the second time in his 17-year tenure.
Other award winners included Oklahoma defensive end Collin Oliver (defensive freshman of the year); Baylor running back/kick returner Trestan Ebner (special teams player of the year); Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (offensive newcomer of the year); Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (defensive newcomer of the year); Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (offensive freshman of the year); Baylor’s Connor Galvin (offensive lineman of the year); and Iowa State’s Will McDonald and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah were named co-defensive linemen of the year. Oliver was the only unanimous choice among the award winners.
With two combined first- and second-team selections, WVU tied for the fewest among Big 12 teams with Kansas.
