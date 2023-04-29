West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
West Virginia’s Dante Stills looks on from the sidelines during the Mountaineers’ game against Towson on Sept. 17 in Morgantown.
AP photo
Dante Stills is heading to the NFL. The West Virginia standout and Fairmont native was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday with the 213th overall pick.
Nobody played in more games than Stills, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle, in their WVU career. Stills appeared in 58 career games with 36 starts, and is also first in program history in career tackles for loss with 52.5 and fourth in sacks with 23.5.
“I matured a lot,” Stills said of the NFL Draft process at WVU’s pro day last month.
“I don’t have a guaranteed spot on a team anymore. I pretty much don’t have a job right now, so I’m trying to earn that spot and take people’s spots that have been in the league seven, eight years that are vets, that have kids and stuff like that. Now, my whole mentality is changing. I’ve got to go into the league with guys that have families and all that. It’s a grown man’s game.”
Stills has been named an All-Big 12 first-team selection each of the last two seasons with the Mountaineers. Last year, he posted 26 tackles, with nine for loss and 4.5 sacks.
“Dante’s got versatility,” WVU coach Neal Brown said before the program’s pro day.
“You could make an argument that he could fit in a four-down front or a three-down front and that’s where sometimes some of the D-linemen get pigeon-holed because, OK, they can only do what’s expected out of them out of a four-down or a three-down. He has versatility to do both, and he’s got video of playing both.
“He’s changed his body. He’s even made improvements to his body since January. I think he’s grown in his mental approach and he’s done well when they’ve got him at the board, whether it was at the all-star game or in Indianapolis. He’s highly productive — highly, highly productive at the collegiate level.”
Stills played in the East-West Shrine Bowl and participated in the NFL Combine since WVU’s 2022 season came to a close. At the combine, Stills ran a 4.85 40-yard dash, which was the third-best in his position group, and recorded a 1.72 10-yard split, which ranked fourth.
He had a 28.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump — the latter of which was the third-best in his position. Stills was also third among defensive tackles in the three-cone drill, posting a time of 7.38 seconds, and second in the 20-yard shuttle with a time of 4.61 seconds. He did 20 reps on the bench press, which was 11th in his position group.
“I think the first thing when you think about Dante and when they’re looking at him at the next level, is his size. He’s got measurables. He’s got growth potential even and he’s long,” Brown said. “Because how he was used, you get to see him do a bunch of different things. Again, it goes back to, he can play in the four-down or the three-down, which I think that versatility is really, really benefiting him.
“He’s going to be a plus pass rusher from the interior where, if you look, the league’s trending a little bit more where you’re getting more interior pressure. He can run — that’s probably his best asset right now — but he played the run better as a senior than he did leading up to it.
Stills’ father, Gary, played in the NFL for 10 seasons as a linebacker. He was selected in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round with the 75th overall pick.
Leading up to this year’s draft, 198 Mountaineers had been drafted by NFL teams since 1936, with 15 of those going on to become Pro Bowlers. Stills is the first selected since linebacker Tony Fields was taken in the fifth round in 2021.