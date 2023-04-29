Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dante Stills is heading to the NFL. The West Virginia standout and Fairmont native was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday with the 213th overall pick.

Nobody played in more games than Stills, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle, in their WVU career. Stills appeared in 58 career games with 36 starts, and is also first in program history in career tackles for loss with 52.5 and fourth in sacks with 23.5.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

