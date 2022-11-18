Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Oklahoma St Kansas St Football

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) has had 18 100-yard rushing games in his college career.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — One of the most memorable openings to a television show in any era belongs to “Mission: Impossible” when Jim Phelps received his assignment via a reel-to-reel tape that would burn up upon conclusion.

“Good morning, Mr. Phelps. Your mission should you choose to accept it ..."