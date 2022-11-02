Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Texas Tech Football

West Virginia's Oliver Straw (41) has averaged 41.6 yards on 21 punts for the Mountaineers this season.

 AP photo

West Virginia punter Oliver Straw has as many citizenships as he has sports on his curriculum vitae, and that background has contributed to his path to West Virginia University as the Mountaineers’ starting punter.

An accomplished athlete who played Australian rules football, the United States version and basketball at various stages in his life, Straw played the sports in Australia, which is his father Anthony’s home nation, and in the U.S., where his father and mother Joanne (a British citizen) met while both were attending college.