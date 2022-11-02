West Virginia punter Oliver Straw has as many citizenships as he has sports on his curriculum vitae, and that background has contributed to his path to West Virginia University as the Mountaineers’ starting punter.
An accomplished athlete who played Australian rules football, the United States version and basketball at various stages in his life, Straw played the sports in Australia, which is his father Anthony’s home nation, and in the U.S., where his father and mother Joanne (a British citizen) met while both were attending college.
Straw was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, giving him U.S. citizenship, adding that to those conferred by the nationalities of his parents.
Assimilating all of those different sports and cultures -- he’s also lived in all three countries -- has allowed Straw to measure his abilities in different environments, and make the decision that the fundamentals of kicking a ball, and adapting that to the American game, was the best choice for him in pursuing a college education.
“I’ve gone from here to England and back to Australia,” he said of his travels growing up, which also included a stop in Thailand. “We’ve always been a family that has traveled a lot, and that has helped me to adjust and be away from my family. I always enjoyed kicking the ball as much as possible, so it didn’t matter to me whether I was on the field or off the field. I do what I love, even though I don’t see the field as much.
“In high school, I did a six-month exchange program in New Jersey, and played football and basketball. I wasn’t allowed to play varsity football in New Jersey because of an international transfer rule,” Straw explained. “I played a JV game, though, and had three or four punts, but I played a little bit of tight end and defensive end. I enjoyed that a lot, and if I had grown up here, I would have probably made that my position.”
A deceptively strongly built 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Straw developed basketball as his first love.
Playing both guard positions, he noted his status as a player in high school in Australia and as an exchange student in New Jersey, but as his kicking progressed, he realized that booting the ball, rather than shooting it, offered him the best chance to reach his post-graduate goals.
“I always wanted to come to the States for college and to play sports, but I didn’t know whether it would be basketball or American football,” he admitted. “One of my dad’s friends used to work with the Buffalo Bills closely, and he had seen me punt a few times, and he said, ‘Look, you might want to give this a go. If not, you might want to try basketball.’ I developed my kicking more and more, and as I decided football was going to be my way to get here, ProKick [in Australia] presented itself to me.”
That program has become the de facto path for Australian rules football players to come to the U.S. West Virginia alum Josh Growden, who transferred to WVU from LSU, was one such product, and Straw talked to the former Mountaineer to learn about life in the U.S. and at West Virginia.
“They train us up and teach us to kick the American-style spirals,” said Straw of ProKick, as he was already accomplished at the end-over-end boots and accurate placement that dominates Australian Rules football. “I worked with them for two years through COVID and high school. As soon as I heard about it and had a phone call [with WVU’s coaches], I was pretty much all in, and said I was coming here. That was pretty much my process of changing from an Australian rules player to an American punter.”
Along that path, though, basketball fell away. While noting that it was his first love and that he will always harbor love for the sport, Straw revealed that ProKick encourages its pupils to drop all other sports in order to concentrate on the art of kicking and avoid the chance of injury. That’s not always the easiest job, as many Australian kickers have to adjust to hitting the ball differently to produce spirals -- not to mention playing against a rush. While that is simulated at times by ProKick, with stopwatches tracking getaway splits, it’s something all together different when experienced live.
“I’d say the first rush I had was back in the spring, and you try not to think about it, but obviously it’s in the back of your mind,” admitted Straw, who enrolled at WVU in January. “So, getting adjusted to that was definitely something mentally, rather than physically.”
He’s done quite well so far, averaging 41.6 yards on 21 kicks to date while suffering only one touchback. He’s put seven inside opponents’ 20-yard line and, perhaps most importantly, is placing the ball so that foes don’t have much chance at returns. While his average is just mid-pack nationally, he has contributed heavily to WVU’s punt coverage unit, which is allowing just 2 yards per return on three total chances to rank 11th nationally, and producing a net punting average of 40.3 yards per attempt.
Straw does buck one trend of ProKick products. Many of those are the elder statesmen on their U.S. teams, such as Tom Hutton of Oklahoma State (32 years old) and Jordy Sandy of TCU (29). The five oldest players on FBS programs are all Australian punters. Not so Straw, who was tabbed by the program early in his high school career.
“I was probably the youngest guy in the program at one point,” he said of his ProKick experience. “I was going into my senior year in high school while a lot of the guys in the program were 20, 25, all the way up to 30 [years old], like Tom at Oklahoma State. I tried to learn from those guys. Making my way through that was the process of how I wanted to get here and play football. A lot of the guys in the Big 12 trained [at ProKick] before my time, and they are finishing up [their college careers]. Still, we consider ourselves a brotherhood. We stay in touch.”