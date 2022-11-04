West Virginia will hit the road to take on Iowa State in what appears to be the most winnable contest left on the Mountaineers’ schedule. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, with the game streaming on ESPN+.
The Cyclones (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big 12) have lost five straight games and have struggled to find their footing since Big 12 Conference play began, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to this past week’s matchup with Oklahoma, ISU was averaging just a shade over 16 points per game in Big 12 contests and ranked dead last in the league in total offense (369.6 yards per game).
That’s the good news for Mountaineer fans.
The bad news?
The Cyclones have one of the best defenses in college football and are statistically the best defense in the Big 12, allowing 15.1 points and 289.7 yards per game. The ISU defense has given opposing offenses fits, and everything starts up front with Will McDonald, a senior defensive end who holds the school’s career sack record and is regarded as one of the best pass rushers in the country.
McDonald’s blend of size, strength and speed has drawn the eye of several NFL teams and makes him an ideal edge rusher at the next level, but he’s also been stout against the run.
While McDonald will garner the most attention from WVU’s offensive line, fellow defensive lineman M.J. Anderson and linebackers O’Rien Vance and Gerry Vaughn join McDonald in making the Cyclones defense one of the toughest against the run (105.3 yards per game) in the country. Linebacker Colby Reeder, a graduate transfer from Delaware, was also an excellent addition before sustaining an injury against Kansas State.
Reeder is slowly working his way back into the lineup and could be a full participant Saturday. Anthony Johnson and T.J. Tampa are excellent on the back end of the defense as well.
On offense, Hunter Dekkers has been adequate at the quarterback position and Xavier Hutcheson has been one of the best receivers in the country, but the Cyclones’ offensive line has been a glaring problem all year, struggling to consistently protect Dekkers or generate any kind of rushing attack (a Big 12-worst 101.7 yards per game). The struggling line play has made life tough on backs Jirehl Brock and Deon Silas, who haven’t come close to matching the production of former stars David Montgomery and Breece Hall.
Regardless of the running game woes and Dekkers’ recent struggles, Hutcheson is a nightmare matchup for a struggling Mountaineer secondary. The senior entered last week’s tilt with Oklahoma as the top pass catcher in the conference with 67 catches for 758 yards and five TDs. Hutcheson has been the one consistent piece of the Iowa State offense, routinely hitting the century mark and exploiting holes in opposing coverages.
He’ll be a tall task for West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and company, as he is likely the best receiver that WVU will see all season.
ISU also boasts one of the Big 12’s best specialists in punter Tyler Perkins (44.3 average), a freshman who’s quickly made a name for himself in Ames with his ability to flip the field and make life even more difficult for opposing offenses.
Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.