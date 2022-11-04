Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SE Missouri St Iowa St Football

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald (9) holds the Cyclones' record for career sacks.

 AP photo

West Virginia will hit the road to take on Iowa State in what appears to be the most winnable contest left on the Mountaineers’ schedule. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, with the game streaming on ESPN+.

The Cyclones (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big 12) have lost five straight games and have struggled to find their footing since Big 12 Conference play began, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to this past week’s matchup with Oklahoma, ISU was averaging just a shade over 16 points per game in Big 12 contests and ranked dead last in the league in total offense (369.6 yards per game).

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.

