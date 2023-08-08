MORGANTOWN -- ShaDon Brown compares navigating college football’s transfer portal to dating.
“We’ve had guys that we’ve brought in on visits and we’ve said, ‘Hey, we appreciate your time, we went on a date, but we’re not going to get married. We’re not going to do it,’” West Virginia’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach said. "It’s always small things.
“A lot of times it’s like dating, right? She looks real pretty and you go, ‘Man, she can’t cook very well.’ Then you wait until you get married and you say, ‘Man, she don’t cook very well.’ Well, it’s too late. That’s kind of how I look at it. You’ve got to make sure that you say and see those things and you’re honest with yourself and say, ‘Nope, that guy’s not good for us.’"
The Mountaineers feel like they’ve found some potential matches this offseason, though, especially late in the recruiting cycle, and WVU will be relying heavily on summer transfers to fill needs on the roster.
WVU went after three primary position groups late in the spring and shortly after the Gold-Blue Spring Game -- along the defensive line, in the secondary and at receiver.
“All those guys that we took in that May block, man, we need them to play,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “That’s why they’re here.”
The thing most of that group of newcomers has in common?
Experience.
Beanie Bishop and Anthony Wilson are expected to help bolster a secondary that lacked depth last year. Bishop is a redshirt senior cornerback that saw significant action over four years at Western Kentucky before spending last year at Minnesota. Wilson is a redshirt junior safety from Georgia Southern, where he spent the last four seasons.
EJ Horton is a speedy junior receiver that comes north from Marshall, where he came on strong late in his third year and brings a big-play threat. Noah Massey comes from the Division II ranks, but has significant experience playing college football -- he was at Angelo State the last two years and Bowling Green State for the three years before that. He adds a big body at 6-foot-3, 238 pounds.
The least experienced in the group of summer newcomers comes along the line with Tomiwa Durojaiye. He’s a redshirt freshman who played in four games last year with Kentucky, but the staff knows him well because of his high school recruitment. Bandit Tyrin Bradley is also making a jump up in competition from the FCS ranks, but, like Massey, the Abilene Christian transfer has played a lot of college football over the last two years.
“The biggest difference is the experience and probably the level of experience,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Beanie Bishop, Anthony Wilson, even a guy like Tyrin Bradley, have played a lot of football. They’re obviously playing catch-up on a couple things schematically, but just athletically you see some things that can really, really help us.”
Neal Brown has said WVU needs each of those positions to be more productive with the late transfers the Mountaineers brought in, but has expressed confidence with the experience they bring.
“I think the guys that have played a lot of football, it’s an easier transition,” Neal Brown said. “Their transition, I think it’s more the experience level of the player rather than the position."
ShaDon Brown said he’s already seen it and believes the Mountaineers have hit on solid transfers, despite being less than a week into fall camp.
He’s referred to Bishop as an alpha and was impressed with the way he held teammates accountable. He said Wilson brings a serious attitude to the safeties, and has been putting in the work since he arrived. ShaDon Brown used the example of seeing Wilson voluntarily watching film after 10 p.m. one night recently.
“I’m like, ‘What in the world is he doing in there?’ He kind of scared me,” ShaDon Brown said. “But that’s him, and he’s not going to say anything. He’s watching the film and he’s trying to get ahead on the installs because he knows things are coming and he wanted to watch the film from the spring to see what he’s supposed to do on each one of those calls.”
ShaDon Brown said the younger players have already started gravitating toward the older newcomers. He gave the example of seeing three freshmen with Wilson after dinner.
The defensive staffer credits a long vetting process for finding the right fits for the program. WVU looks at information on Pro Football Focus to evaluate a player’s full body of work in college football and determines if the player aligns with the Mountaineers' needs. The coaches then make calls to determine the character piece, before bringing them on a visit where the evaluations continue.
“If you fill it with the wrong people -- and we’ve all made mistakes doing that -- you fill it with the wrong people and everything you’ve built can be torn down immediately by one person, especially if that young man’s an alpha," ShaDon Brown said. "If he’s an alpha, he can get people to gravitate toward him and it’s either going to be positive or negative, and we want to bring in the guys that are going to enhance our culture.”
WVU’s staff is confident the players it added, both early in the cycle and following the spring game, will contribute from the jump when the Mountaineers open the season Sept. 2 at Penn State.
“I’m just really proud of the transfers we brought in,” ShaDon Brown said. “We do a really long vetting process -- sometimes too long for my liking with coach Brown at times -- but he’s really diligent in who we bring into the fold because we don’t want people to destroy the culture that we have set, and I think our culture’s much, much better.
“We’ve kind of said that over the last couple years, but it’s taken another step this year, I promise you. We’ve brought guys in that have blended well, and we’ve brought guys in that enhance the culture pretty quickly with just their focus and their maturity.”