Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

APTOPIX Oklahoma St Kansas St Football

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) is carried off the field by teammates after the Wildcats' 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 in Manhattan, Kansas.

 AP photo

The quarterback matchup is an important -- and sometimes overhyped -- part of any football game, but this week its importance can't be overstated as both West Virginia and No. 17 Kansas State will feature players who were not starters at the beginning of the season at the helm in Saturday's 2 p.m. clash at Milan Puskar Stadium, streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia fans are familiar with the arc of Garrett Greene, who progressed from little-used role player to spark off the bench in the Mountaineers' 23-20 win over Oklahoma last week. On the Wildcat side, it's Will Howard, who has been a super sub for oft-injured starter Adrian Martinez, and helped put No. 19 Kansas State (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big 12) into the driver's seat for the second slot in the Big 12 championship game.