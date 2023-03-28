MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown wanted to add a pass-catching tight end to the offense in 2023, and he believes Kole Taylor is that player.
The 6-foot-7, 243-pound junior came to West Virginia from LSU in the offseason and has impressed with his work so far this spring.
“We brought him here because we thought he’d be an able blocker and we’d be able to put him in positions where he could help us in the run game, but then to give us a vertical threat downfield and a guy that we could throw the ball to and he could make a play after the catch,” Brown said. “That’s the reason he’s here. It’s up to us to make sure we put him in those situations where he can be successful.”
Taylor played in 32 games with seven starts over three seasons at LSU. That included 13 games with two starts last year playing for Tigers coach Brian Kelly. The Grand Junction, Colorado, native caught five passes for 55 yards.
The year prior, he had six receptions for 68 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown reception against Mississippi State.
In Taylor's first year of college football, he recorded 36 yards on six catches.
Arguably the most memorable play of his career came that season, when he had a 4-yard reception on third-and-10 late at Florida. On that play, he lost his cleat and Gators cornerback Marco Wilson threw it down the field, resulting in an unsportsmanlike-conduct foul that kept the drive alive.
The play set up a 57-yard field goal from Cade York in the final minute that gave LSU a 37-34 win.
“I think he brings experience,” WVU first-year tight ends coach Blaine Stewart said of Taylor. “He’s played major college football, he’s played in atmospheres that we’re going to play in this fall and I think he brings a mindset of professionalism. He comes to work every day. He doesn’t say a lot. Sometimes I feel like I have to pull some stuff out of him to get him going just to talk. He’s good, he’s going to do his work in the weight room, in the training room, all that stuff. He’s a true professional.
“I think the biggest thing he adds is a mindset that I’m excited about. He and I have really gotten off to a good start. I think his athletic ability speaks for itself. He runs really well for a big man. He has good ball skills. We’re just trying to find a way for him to continue to build -- not too fast -- but by the end of spring ball, feel very comfortable in every spot in our offense.”
The Mountaineers started spring ball last week with the hopes of establishing an identity. They return a strong group of running backs behind an experienced veteran line, and the expectation is in place for a strong ground game. Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol are in a competition for the starting quarterback job, and both bring the ability to run.
With that, Brown believes his offense should be able to use somebody like Taylor, which is why the Mountaineers grabbed him out of the transfer portal in the offseason.
“It was a high priority for a pass-receiving tight end. That's something that we’ve got to utilize more in our offense,” Brown said in a January news conference. “Last year we did a nice job running the football; we just didn’t take advantage of some of those things that, when you can run the football, you should be able to take advantage of. Tight ends vertical in the pass game is one of those.”
While his numbers at the college level haven’t been eye-popping, Taylor put up impressive stats at Central High School in Grand Junction.
Rivals rated him a four-star prospect, while 247Sports had him as the 10th-best tight end in the country and No. 5 overall prospect in Colorado in the Class of 2020. He had 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns in his high school career, with 25 catches for 331 yards and five scores as a senior. He had 510 yards and eight touchdowns on 29 receptions as a high school junior.
“Kole’s background -- he played receiver in high school. He was kind of a slot receiver. He’s got a basketball background. He’s long. He’s 6-6-plus. I call it open by birth,” Brown said. “He’s got a distinct advantage over the people -- linebackers and safeties -- he’s playing and a lot of times it’s four and five inches, right? That’s why we brought him here.”
On Tuesday, WVU held its fourth of 14 practices leading up to the April 22 Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.