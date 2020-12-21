One day after accepting a bid to the Liberty Bowl to play Tennessee on New Year’s Eve, West Virginia learned it had a new opponent on Monday evening as Army volunteered to replace the Volunteers.
The Mountaineers will now meet the Black Knight’s at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Positive COVID-19 tests for Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and other coaches and players forced Tennessee to drop out of the game early Monday afternoon. ESPN’s Chris Low was the first to report the story.
Speculation over a possible replacement centered around the Black Knights almost immediately as Army, originally slated to play in the Independence Bowl, which was canceled, was left without a bowl game despite finishing the season 9-2. On Sunday, Army’s football program vowed to continue the fight for a postseason berth via statement on Twitter.
“These young men haven’t quit all year and we surely won’t quit now,” the tweeted statement read. “They have earned the opportunity to get 10 wins and, as we have all year, we will continue to fight to get them that opportunity.”
Just a few hours after Tennessee announced it would be unable to compete, Army was granted that very opportunity.
The Black Knights wrapped up the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy — handed out each year to college football’s best service academy on the gridiron — in the past two weeks, following up a 15-0 victory over Navy on Dec. 12 with a 10-7 win over Air Force Saturday. Army’s two losses came on the road against No. 6 Cincinnati (24-10 on Sept. 26) and Tulane (38-12 on Nov. 14).
“The opponent might have changed, but that’s it. As I said before, the Mountaineers are looking forward to playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and coming to Memphis,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Our team deserves to be in a bowl and so does the 9-2 Army squad. While we are disappointed that Tennessee couldn’t be in the game, Army needed a bowl and an opponent, and the Mountaineers are glad to solve the problem. Even though the two teams have not played since 1961, we are honored to face the Black Knights in a tradition-rich bowl game.”
WVU is 1-2 in the all-time series with Army, all played at West Point, New York. The Cadets beat the Mountaineers 7-6 in 1941 and 19-0 in 1946, but WVU prevailed 7-3 in the most recent meeting in 1961 under coach Gene Corum.
WVU’s task will be to slow down Army’s run-oriented triple-option offense. The Cadets’ 281.3 rushing yards per game rank fourth in the nation (behind Buffalo, Air Force and Kent State). Army throws for just 43.6 yards per game, so 87% of the offense comes on the ground.
“I have great respect for the Army football tradition and the sacrifice the Cadets make daily for our country," WVU coach Neal Brown said. "Coach [Jeff] Monken and his staff have done a terrific job at West Point with 43 wins in the last five years.
“We started the day preparing for one opponent and will end it preparing for another but that’s how crazy 2020 has been.”
Tennessee players and coaches were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, with several positive tests being returned on Monday. Those players and coaches were then retested, but the final results left Tennessee under the required number of players and coaches to participate in the game. The Volunteers end their season at 3-7.
The Tennessee athletic department released the following statement shortly after other reports began to surface:
“After receiving Sunday’s COVID-19 test results, the University of Tennessee football program has paused all team activities and will be unable to compete in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The test results revealed an increase in positive cases among student-athletes and staff and subsequent contact tracing. The decision was made in consultation with health officials, the Southeastern Conference and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with University, CDC and local health department guidelines. The University of Tennessee extends its sincere appreciation to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the city of Memphis and is disappointed it will not be able to fulfill its commitment on New Year’s Eve.”
Pruitt also weighed in, saying:
“Earlier today, I was informed by our medical staff that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and I immediately began isolating at home. I am experiencing mild symptoms but doing fine. We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority. I am especially proud of our team and medical staff in safely navigating through a unique season where we played all 10 of our regular-season games.”