COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Coming into West Virginia’s opener against Maryland, pressure on the passers was a key focus for both teams.
The Mountaineers, hoping to improve a facet of their game that has been inconsistent at best under third-year head coach Neal Brown, looked to ride a bigger rotation of defensive linemen to more push on the pocket. However, it was the Terps, unleashing good pressure on the edge from a variety of angles, who created more havoc, helping create turnovers and end drives in the Terps’ 30-24 win on Saturday.
The raw sack numbers didn’t reveal a big disparity, as Maryland registered three quarterback takedowns to WVU’s two. However, the home team produced a number of pressures on Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege, which flushed him from the pocket and forced him to scramble at top speed, leaving him little chance for completions.
Two of those came on cornerback blitzes from opposite sides of the field, another produced a bad decision on an interception, and yet another resulted in an intentional grounding call when Doege unloaded a pass with no receiver in the vicinity.
"They caught us on one where they called intentional grounding on the corner [blitz], and on the other one we should have handed the ball off,” Brown noted. “They had success with some edge pressure, but not like some people did a year ago. I thought we could have moved up in the pocket better a couple of times. Credit to them, they did a good job, they pushed the pocket. But without watching it I don’t know if it got Doege out of rhythm.”
Making such a judgment can be difficult, but Doege’s final numbers reveal that sort of up-and-down performance. He did throw for 280 yards, but with 16 incompletions and a pair of picks — one of which Brown did not blame him for -- it definitely wasn’t the kind of efficient showing the Mountaineer coaching staff was hoping for.
It was most evident in the third quarter, when WVU, positioned nicely as the result of three consecutive three-and-outs by its defense, could only manage 52 yards on 19 plays, including 39 yards through the air. In the quarter, Doege was just 6 of 10.
Conversely, WVU did corral Terrapin QB Taulia Tagovailoa twice, but he also slipped pressure on multiple occasions and outright beat it on others with good accurate throws to record big plays. Scoring passes of 66 and 60 yards, along with another flip around and between blitzers that produced a third score of 18 yards, more than offset West Virginia’s pressure.
Tagovailoa finished with only 10 incompletions in 36 attempts, and his 330 yards and three TDS against zero picks were a huge advantage in Maryland’s win.