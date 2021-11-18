By now, the word is out that Texas running back Bijan Robinson will miss Saturday’s game against West Virginia in Morgantown.
And while Robinson has been among the best backs in the country this year and will leave the Longhorns without a ton of production on offense, WVU coaches don’t expect to see much dropoff when the Texas offense is on the field.
Even without Robinson, the Longhorns are loaded with weapons and coaches that make them dangerous, and that’s the Mountaineers’ problem this week as kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2.
For an example of the Longhorns’ offensive depth, one needn’t look any further than backup running back Roschon Johnson, who has rushed 50 times for 314 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Just two seasons ago, Johnson came to Morgantown and rumbled for 121 yards on 21 carries and is plenty versed in being the team’s premier back when need be.
“They’ve got plenty at that position and they want to run the ball,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I hate that for [Robinson], he’s a special player, but they’ve got plenty of guys that can play that position.”
Should Johnson handle the majority of the carries -- junior Keilan Robinson should figure in as well -- he shouldn’t represent anything new to the West Virginia coaching staff. Elsewhere however, the Longhorns look a lot different.
It starts at the top with coach Steve Sarkisian, who was pulling the strings behind an Alabama offense a year ago that ranked among the best offenses in the sport’s history en route to a national championship.
And while things in Austin haven’t been nearly as successful in terms of wins and losses for the Longhorns (4-6 overall, 2-5 Big 12), the team’s offense has certainly shown the positives of Sarkisian’s impact. Texas is second behind only Oklahoma among Big 12 teams in scoring offense (37.8 points per game) and is second behind Baylor in rushing offense (197.9 yards per game).
The Longhorns have been particularly effective in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 76.2% of their possessions, second-best behind only the Sooners.
What Brown and WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley see is a unit that is stocked with talent with an offensive mastermind deploying that talent in the right places at the right times.
“Probably schematically, the best offense that we’ve played,” Lesley said. “They put pressure on you in ways that a lot of people don’t. Coach Sarkisian does an unbelievable job, go back as far as you want to, you don’t have to any further than the playoff games last year to see how he stresses people schematically. That’s the number-one thing. The number-two thing is probably player wise, is explosiveness, particularly at receiver.”
And even more particularly, freshman Xavier Worthy has made quite the splash in his rookie campaign and enters Saturday leading the Big 12 in receiving yards (831) and receiving touchdowns (11). For some context, no other player in the league has more than eight touchdowns receiving.
Worthy isn’t necessarily physically imposing, listed at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, but he’s become a workhorse all the same. Last week in a 57-56 loss to Kansas, Worthy was targeted 23 times, hauling in 14 of them for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
“We have to know where he’s at without question,” Brown said. “He has great speed. He changes direction without slowing down which is an elite talent and he’s a plus guy after the catch. He’s thin in stature but he finishes runs, he’s a big-time player. He’s worthy of all the accolades he’s gotten thus far in his freshman year.”
Junior quarterback Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,914 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 247 yards and four more scores and freshman Hudson Card has seen action as well, appearing in seven games and completing 41 of 67 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns.
Put it all together and it’s still an offense with plenty of firepower, even with arguably the nation’s best back on the sideline. And the Longhorns have the attention of Mountaineer players as well.
“Explosive offense, explosive play makers, two solid quarterbacks that both play, talented running backs, solid offensive line, an offensive coordinator that has been at Alabama, the best off in last couple of years of college football,” Chandler-Semedo said. “Even though things haven’t went how they want it to go, they have the players to exactly what they need to do. They’re 4-6 but they average 38 points per game. So, it’s not like you’re playing a traditional 4-6 team, you can’t let their record tell the story for them because at any point in time they can put 50 up on anybody.
“They just put up [56] on Kansas. [56] is still a lot of points.”