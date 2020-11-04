When it comes to playing defense in the Big 12 Conference, nearly every opposing offense offers a unique challenge, particularly at the quarterback position.
But when all factors are combined — experience, wins, statistics — it’s tough to find any that bring as much to the table as Texas senior Sam Ehlinger.
For a Mountaineer defense that has been among the nation’s best by nearly any metric, that’s the challenge at hand as WVU travels to Austin, Texas to visit the Longhorns at noon on Saturday. The game will be televised by ABC.
The numbers this season are certainly impressive enough for Ehlinger, who has thrown for 1,650 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also leads the Longhorns (4-2 overall, 3-2 Big 12 Conference) in rushing with 284 yards and seven more scores.
But it’s just the tip of the iceberg in a career of production that is among the best in school history in all quarterback categories.
“Ehlinger is a winner, I love to watch him play, I love to watch him compete and I think they take on his demeanor,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I don’t know him other than meeting him a couple of times, but he’s a guy that just comes off to me as a winner. He’s got some mental toughness about him. I think he’s got some charisma and leadership where guys follow him, and when you have that type of personality combined with the talent he has, guys are going to follow you. He’s been able to step up in those crunch-time moments and make plays.”
To say the least.
Texas has already played three overtime games this season, defeating Texas Tech 63-56 and Oklahoma State 41-34 in overtime while dropping a 53-45 decision to Oklahoma in four overtimes. That includes second-half rallies by the Longhorns in all three games.
It’s what Ehlinger has done since the beginning. In his second career start against USC in 2017, Ehlinger drove the Longhorns down the field and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left to give Texas a 17-14 lead. The Trojans tied the game on a field goal as time expired and won in double overtime, but the Longhorns signal-caller has never shied from big moments and it’s tough to feel that any lead is safe.
“They’ve been a group that’s played really well from behind and I think that just speaks to [Ehlinger] — he’s calm,” Brown said. “You think about how many games he’s played in his career, how many close games that have come down to the wire. This year, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, they go into overtime. He’s played his best in the fourth quarter.”
Ehlinger will enter Saturday’s tilt with a 24-15 record as a starter, and his list of accolades and records is lengthy. He has thrown for 10,520 yards, 88 touchdowns and 27 interceptions to this point in his career and has rushed for 1,810 yards and 32 scores. Ehlinger entered the season just 2,650 total yards short of Colt McCoy’s career school record, and with his yardage this year, he’s just 716 yards away.
He was a first-team preseason All-Big 12 selection this year and was named to the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists.
But it’s not the awards, the statistics or the records that stand out to opponents. It still goes back to the competitive drive and his poise under pressure.
“I think watching him, especially over the last two years, I think he’s probably the best competitor in our league,” WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley said. “His talent speaks for itself, but a lot of things he does and a lot of plays he makes, it’s almost like he kind of wills them. That’s competitiveness. I’ve got a lot of respect for that kid. He plays hard, he makes them go — he’s a huge challenge.”