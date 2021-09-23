In looking at film this week, Oklahoma coaches are seeing the same thing that West Virginia coaches are seeing -- a team they’ve watched a ton, but haven’t played for two years.
The Big 12 foes will finally meet on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will air on ABC. The Sooners (3-0) are ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and are 17-point favorites over the Mountaineers (2-1).
Last season, WVU and Oklahoma prepared for each other twice, with the original date getting scrubbed because of COVID-19 issues on the Sooners’ end, and the makeup date was canceled because of COVID protocols on WVU’s side.
While the teams didn’t meet, they did prepare for each other. Twice. So when Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch fired up the film this week, he immediately recognized much of what he saw.
“It’s a team we didn’t play a year ago but prepared for at length, which is just unique as you turn back on the film because there’s no opponent you haven’t played for two years that you’ve seen so much film on, which is the same thing for them on their end,” Grinch said.
A year ago, Oklahoma’s offensive coaches were looking at a Mountaineer defense that would end the season as the fourth-best total defense in the country and the best against the pass. While those numbers aren’t quite the same this year, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t see much difference on film.
“Really, they haven’t missed a beat,” Riley said. “They lost some good players form last year, but they’re playing at a very high level. They can rush the passer, they’ve been good against the run, they do some good things schematically -- they’re challenging at all levels. It’ll be a good test, hopefully we’ll play well and be a good test for them too.”
Where Riley sees a challenge, Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler sees an opportunity. Despite scoring just 23 points in a win over Nebraska last week, Rattler believes the Sooners are poised to break through and believes the WVU defense provides opportunities to do so.
“They’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of athletic guys, some fast guys, they’ve got a solid, good [defensive] line ... but there’s a lot of things with their defense, if we just go out there and execute, we’ll be ready to go, it’s really that simple,” Rattler said. “They could come out and throw a curve ball, but our plan is great going into this game.”
That WVU defense will enter Saturday’s showdown as the nation’s number one in the red zone.
That was a game-changer last week as West Virginia survived a 27-21 thriller against Virginia Tech. The Hokies were just 1 for 4 in the red zone, and that included a final stand inside the Mountaineer 5-yard line in the final moments.
That stinginess when it matters could become a defining characteristic of this team, and if it can have the same kind of success against the Sooners on Saturday, it would go a long way in keeping WVU in the game.
Those qualities start at the top, and both WVU head coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley have preached the importance of bowing up close to the goal line. On Tuesday, Lesley said the goal-line defense is of the utmost importance to him.
“That line is what gets you beat,” Lesley said. “I don’t believe in yards per game, whatever ... when the ball does not cross that line, you have a chance.
“Red-zone defense, scoring defense, however you want to look at it, is always one of the biggest stats to me. It’s one of my top three -- rushing defense, turnover margin and scoring defense. If I look at a defense on paper, that’s what sticks out to me.”
While the WVU defense has had its breakdowns this season, including a couple on third-and-long plays in the win over Virginia Tech, it hasn’t wavered in its toughness and mentality, and Lesley said that approach, as much has anything, has led to the unit’s success with its back against the wall.
“I think that’s one of the biggest positives of this group -- we’ve had some negative things happen in three games, some big plays, whether it’s communication issues we’ve got to fix ... but I think the thing with this group is they haven’t blinked,” Lesley said.
“We’ve had some big touchdowns on missed communications, but in those situations, especially the one at the end of [the Virginia Tech] game, they have not blinked. Go back to Maryland. Turnovers, whatever it may be, I think that comes back to preaching about that line, the goal line. As long as it doesn’t get there, we’re OK. That’s their mentality.”