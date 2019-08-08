MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia University tight end Jovani Haskins has been charged with three misdemeanors as a result of a July 28 incident.
Haskins, a Bergfield, New Jersey native, is charged with driving on the left side of the road, fleeing and reckless driving by the WVU Police Department.
According to the police report, an officer spotted a white Audi A4 speeding on University Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. on July 28 and also saw the car nearly strike another vehicle in the turning lanes at University and Campus avenues. The officer activated the emergency lights on their vehicle, but the white Audi continued to drive at a high speed while crossing the center line of the road multiple times.
The Audi then got stuck in traffic and turned down Ensign Avenue before parking in the Metro Towers parking area. The driver exited the vehicle and ran away from the scene. The car's registration was cross-referenced with school parking records, which turned up citations against Haskins. The tight end's student identification card was also found inside the vehicle.
"We are aware of the situation, and it will be handled appropriately and in accordance with West Virginia University’s policies and procedures surrounding student conduct," West Virginia football coach Neal Brown said in a released statement from the school Thursday afternoon.
Haskins, 21, was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Aug. 2. His bond was set at $2,500 and has since been paid.
A transfer from the University of Miami, Haskins served as the Mountaineers' backup tight end last season behind current New York Jet Trevon Wesco and was listed as WVU's starter at tight end on the preseason depth chart. Haskins has been practicing with West Virginia during preseason camp, which began Aug. 2, but has been limited to non-contact drills.