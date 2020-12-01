Seemingly every offense West Virginia has prepared to face in the Big 12 Conference this season has had defining elements.
No. 12 Iowa State is certainly no different, and the Cyclones are proving that bigger is better when it comes to catching passes and run blocking.
While Iowa State (7-2 overall, 7-1 Big 12) boasts the nation’s fifth-leading rusher in Breece Hall (140 rushing yards per game) and a dual-threat, experienced quarterback in Brock Purdy (2,025 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 272 rushing yards, three touchdowns), it is a group of tight ends and their versatility that present the most problems from a schematic standpoint for the Mountaineers this week.
WVU will travel to Ames, Iowa on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff with the Cyclones. The game will air on ESPN.
Once there, the Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3) will have to try to figure out how to contain an offensive attack that features a positional group once thought to be dying out in the college game. Whether it’s on the receiving end of Purdy throws, mowing down a path for Hall or putting defenses on their heels with pre-snap motions and shifts, the Cyclones are putting tight ends back on the map.
“They’re different than other teams in our league, they’re going to operate with two or three tight ends in the game,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “The tight ends make them different. Really the difference in [a 23-20 win over Texas] offensively for them last week all the balls they caught up the seam versus Texas especially in second half. But they go three sometimes four deep at tight end – probably the best tight end group in the country.”
Among Iowa State’s five leading receivers, three of them are listed as tight ends. It starts with junior Charlie Kolar (31 catches, 417 yards, four touchdowns) with senior Dylan Soehner (15 catches, 174 yards) and Chase Allen (13 catches, 173 yards, two touchdowns) also making significant contributions.
But it’s not just the group’s production that is imposing. Kolar checks in at 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, Soehner is listed at 6-7, 272 pounds and Allen a modest 6-7, 240 pounds.
“Their advantage at tight end is not going away, it’s not going to change,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “They’re not going to go from 6-7 to 6-3 before Saturday, so that’s going to be there. It’s something we’re going to have to deal with, we’re going to have to make those contested plays.
“We’ve got to be able to affect the guy that’s throwing the ball, too. That’s more important than any matchup we try to do.”
While those tight ends are literally big targets, a big part of the ISU playbook finds them running routes up the seams. After the catch, usually it’s up to a smaller defensive back to try and make the tackle. That doesn’t even take Hall into account, who himself is a strong runner at 6-1, 215 pounds.
One of those players is WVU senior safety Alonzo Addae, who is prepping for a physical game to say the least. Addae said that while he may be giving up size to Iowa State’s targets, he has some advantages of his own, and at the end of the day, technique and execution will tell the tale, regardless of size.
“Definitely a hard challenge,” Addae said. “First and foremost you have to make sure you attack the ball in the air. With bigger guys, they’re able to go up and locate the ball and target it, and if you’re not challenging them for it it’s going to be difficult, so you’ve got to make sure you’re aggressive.
“Obviously they’re bigger, but I have speed and quickness on them so I can use those to my advantage.”
Finally, Iowa State’s tight ends will try to make plays before they even begin as part of shifting and motioning pre-snap packages. That movement is designed to create misfits in the run game in hopes that linebackers or defensive backs find themselves out of place while paying attention to tight ends running across formations.
Brown credited Purdy for part of that in engineering and staying on top of all the bodies in motion before the ball is snapped. It’s another thing for the Mountaineer defense to worry about come Saturday.
“They motion, shift nearly every play so, getting lined up is going to be critical,” Brown said. “I think [Purdy] manages the game really well. He handles all their motions and shifts. It looks easy, [but] it’s not easy at that position.
“I think we can get into some different looks. We can defend them in multiple ways, but at the end of the day it’s going to come down to one-on-one plays and they’ve got a height advantage on us just like they do against everybody they’ve played and everybody they’ll play the rest of the year, regardless of who they play.”