Coming into the season, when looking at individual position groups on the West Virginia football team’s roster, not many would have pointed at tight end as a significant difference maker.
But in a year that has consisted an improved running game and a receiving corps that has had its ups and downs, both Mike O’Laughlin and T.J. Banks have been reliable options in all facets for the Mountaineers.
And make a difference they have.
In terms of statistics, O’Laughlin has had the biggest impact, catching 10 balls for 115 yards. Banks has added another three catches for 21 yards.
It doesn’t seem like much through five games, but the two have added some punch to the run game, added assets in pass protection, and O’Laughlin has been as dependable a target as quarterback Jarret Doege has had so far this season.
“We’re really happy as a staff with our tight ends and how they’re progressing,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said via Zoom call on Tuesday. “We want that room to continue to grow and keep heading the way it is.”
O’Laughlin’s journey to become a consistent contributor has been a rocky one as he tore his ACL in fall camp as a freshman and had to take a medical redshirt two years ago. Last season, O’Laughlin, who came to WVU as a wide receiver out of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was thrust into duty maybe a bit early out of necessity.
But now, listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, his body has caught up with the positional requirements, and coach Neal Brown said it has allowed the redshirt sophomore to flourish in his third year with the program.
“This is his first year where he’s had a fighting chance,” Brown said. “He was 190 pounds when he signed here, he came here, and as I understand it tore his ACL his first practice of his freshman fall camp so he had to redshirt. He comes back last year and he kind of got forced into action and was fighting an uphill battle all year and now he’s at a position with his body weight and his strength that he can compete week in and week out. He’s always had great ball skills, he’s always been a guy that’s good after the catch, so he continues to do that and now he’s doing a really good job in the run game and in pass protection aspects.”
Parker, who served as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Penn State last season, worked with Nittany Lion tight end Pat Freiermuth, considered to be one of the best NFL draft prospects at the position for the 2021 draft. Parker said that he has tried to relay as much information to O’Laughlin about Freiermuth’s routines and approaches and that O’Laughlin, along with WVU tight ends/inside receivers coach Travis Trickett, have done a nice job implementing those.
“I think he’s been eager to continue to grow his craft, and being at Penn State last year and being around Pat, who is one of the best tight ends if not the top tight end in the country, it’s pretty cool to be able to share some of the things about him that allow him maybe to know what practice habits he wanted to change,” Parker said.
“He’s taken that on with Coach Trickett and those guys have done a great job building that room and the way they’re fitting the run game, helping us in protection and now becoming a pass threat … you saw him run with the ball afterwards and keep his feet in the ground and convert on a couple of third downs over the last two weeks and really become a valuable piece of this. We’re really celebrating that with him.”
Along with that development and continued growing trust in the team’s tight ends has also come more formational flexibility. O’Laughlin and Banks can often be found flanking either side of the offensive line in the backfield. Or they may be lined up on the line. Or in the slot. Maybe even out wide.
That kind of freedom has allowed Parker and Brown to get creative, and their rising stock as pass catchers and legitimate offensive weapons forces opposing defenses to account for them.
Parker said it has helped the overall flow of the offense and it’s something that should occur more consistently as the two continue to grow.
“If we’re able to do some of those things quote-unquote detached as we do with them attached to the formation, with the same personnel call for the defense, it changes their ability to maybe give us as much defense or different ways to think about what they’ve got to call because we’re using them spread out or attached,” Parker said. “So, we hope that continues to create issues because we’re able to create space and play in a box.
“We will continue to find ways to keep on using [them] for the reasons that we think gives us good rhythm for multiple reasons, good matchups, all of the above.”