Whether there will even be a college football season this fall remains to be seen, but if there is, West Virginia University just picked up one of the nation’s very best immediately eligible transfers.
Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields announced Monday evening that he chose the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Texas and Minnesota. The biggest factor in his decision was his relationship with his former lead recruiter, who now resides in Morgantown.
“I have [defensive backs] Coach Jahmile Addae there,” Fields said earlier this month about WVU. “He recruited me to Arizona. He’s co-defensive coordinator. The defense is almost exactly the same as it was at U of A also. So, I’ve got an upper hand over there. I already know what’s going on with the defense.”
Fields spent his first three seasons at Arizona, where he started every game at linebacker. Last year he was second on the team in tackles with 94, with five tackles for loss. During his career with the Wildcats, he totaled 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions. Yet, earlier this offseason, he chose to graduate and transfer to a new school in order to further build his profile ahead of the NFL draft.
Sources indicated that Fields had narrowed his focus to Texas and West Virginia, with Minnesota a distant third, and the Longhorns seemingly had the upper hand when Fields went out of his way to visit Austin on his own last week. Instead, the pitch from the Mountaineer coaches — that Fields could be one of the best players on this defense that he already knows — was what won him over.
Fields played the weak-side inside linebacker position for Arizona in a defense that often employed a 4-2-5 look, with Fields as one of the two linebackers. He could slide in at either Will or Mike for the Mountaineers, depending on where the staff feels Josh Chandler has the brightest future. Chandler began last season as the starting Will, but slid into the starting Mike spot by the end of the year.