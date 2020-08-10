Three of West Virginia University football’s top recruiting targets have trimmed their lists down to a final group in recent weeks, and plan to make a decision next month. The Mountaineers have made the cut for all three, but Neal Brown and staff will be facing stiff competition in order to secure a commitment from any of them.
Watertown (Connecticut) Taft wideout Skyler Bell named a top five of Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Rutgers and WVU last week. He plans to announce on August 16th.
“West Virginia is on there because it is a great school and it is a program that has a lot of history and tradition,” he said. “Coach Brown is trying to bring the program back up and I built a great relationship with (offensive coordinator Gerad) Parker since he was at Penn State. We’ve been in contact since then and he’s shown nothing but love. He lets me know he thinks West Virginia is a place he thinks I can grind at.”
The Mountaineers hosted Bell on a virtual visit earlier this summer, but the Hawkeyes may be the favorite in his recruitment. The 247Sports three-star recruit was originally planning to commit back in May, and Iowa was almost certainly the choice, but he instead pushed things back. He has not yet visited any other programs since then, though.
Irvington (New Jersey) linebacker Mikai Gbayor was in the same boat. He planned to decide on June 1, but all of his visits were canceled through the spring due to the pandemic. West Virginia joined Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Kentucky in his top five early on, and have remained in the picture since.
“West Virginia, the coaches send me a lot of information about the school each day,” Gbayor told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “I can’t even tell you one thing because I have so much information on my mind. They send me everything.”
The 247Sports three-star recruit says he could very well visit schools on his own, not meeting with coaches or staffers – which is permissible – before making a decision in the near future.
Finally, Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) Northeast defensive end Ken Talley may be in the 2022 signing class, but he’s also close to a decision. Last week, the four-star prospect announced a top six of Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Rutgers, Maryland and West Virginia. He has been to Morgantown for a couple of Junior Day visits before the pandemic, but has also seen all of the other programs in his final group in person. He plans to make a decision Sept. 8.
It’s unknown if the Mountaineers will pick up a commitment from any of these three prospects, but it’s become abundantly clear that this staff is doing everything it can during this pandemic to stay on the minds of the nation’s best recruits.