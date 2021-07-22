West Virginia’s football program continued its work in the transfer arena with the addition of former Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton.
Middleton (6-foot-7, 305 pounds) adds some much-needed heft to the Mountaineer front, which features a number of mobile, quicker linemen in the 270-280-pound range. He joins Jordan Jefferson (6-2, 312) as the only defensive player on the plus side of the 300-pound mark.
Middleton started 12 games over the past two seasons for the Volunteers, recording 43 tackles (3.5 for loss) and two sacks in 22 contests. He also broke up two passes, forced a fumble and blocked a kick during his time with the Vols.
The Knoxville, Tennesse native started his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College, where he had 27 tackles (seven for loss) for the Lions. He played his high school football at Powell and Oak Ridge high schools, where he earned All-District and second-team All-State honors as a tight end.