MORGANTOWN - West Virginia on Thursday announced the signing of transfer receiver Devin Carter.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver comes to WVU from North Carolina State with one year of eligibility remaining.
Carter announced he would be entering the transfer portal Dec. 13 and had originally committed to Penn State, but flipped to WVU with a commitment announced publicly Jan. 11 with a graphic posted to Twitter and “[WVU receivers coach Bilal Marshall] let’s work,” with a handshake emoji. WVU announced Marshall as the program’s new receivers coach Jan. 2 and announced on Monday that Chad Scott would be promoted to offensive coordinator.
In his time at N.C. State, the Clayton, North Carolina, native had 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Carter played in nine games last fall with N.C. State, recording 406 yards and two touchdowns on 25 receptions - an average of 16.2 yards per catch. He finished fourth on the team in receptions, despite missing four games, and was fifth on the team in all-purpose yards.
He had been a consistent contributor with the program the last four seasons, after appearing in four games in 2018 in his first season out of Clayton High School in North Carolina.
Carter becomes the sixth transfer the program has announced the signing of this offseason. WVU on Tuesday announced the signing of defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, and had previously announced the addition of tight end Kole Taylor, cornerback Montre Miller, wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and kicker/punter Michael Hayes this offseason.
Carter adds depth to a depleted receivers room - the Mountaineers lost their top four receivers from a season ago. Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James both declared for the NFL Draft, and Kaden Prather and Reese Smith both went into the transfer portal and have committed to new programs since the end of the season.
In addition to Carter and Poke, WVU signed highly-touted high school receivers Rodney Gallagher III and Traylon Ray during the early signing period.
WVU went 5-7 in 2022 and is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.