MORGANTOWN - West Virginia on Thursday announced the signing of transfer receiver Devin Carter.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver comes to WVU from North Carolina State with one year of eligibility remaining.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

