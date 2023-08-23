MORGANTOWN -- Anthony Wilson remembers well his first thoughts after West Virginia reached out to him, because his mind went back to his favorite player to watch while he was growing up.
“‘Man, I get to sit in the same meeting room Karl Joseph sat in, walk through the same doors,’” Wilson recalled thinking. “I was just blessed with the opportunity, so it was something I just couldn’t pass up.”
Wilson, a redshirt junior safety, transferred to WVU after spending the last four seasons at Georgia Southern, and he’s hoping to bring some of the same flair Joseph, his idol, did during his playing days with the Mountaineers.
“For one, we’re almost the same size,” the 5-foot-9, 191-pound Wilson said. “Just growing up and seeing how he played the game physically and just wanting to go around and knock people around and make plays on the ball -- that’s just something I drew to and want to emulate in my game.”
A large part of what made Wilson an attractive get out of the transfer portal was his production with the Eagles, in addition to exciting plays the defensive staff has seen on film, according to WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright.
“I love it,” Wright said. “You should hear us in the daggone staff room. When we’re watching film, we get giddy, excited watching it.”
In his final season at Georgia Southern, Wilson earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors after starting all 13 games and being on the field for a team-high 1,023 snaps. He was second on the Eagles in tackles with 101, had three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Wilson was a third-team All-Sun Belt selection the year prior as a redshirt freshman, when he led Georgia Southern with 78 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and a sack, and added a team-high nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.
He started 11 games in the COVID-19-disrupted 2020 season and finished with 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack, plus seven pass breakups and an interception, after seeing action in just two games as a true freshman in 2019 out of Spring Valley High in South Carolina.
“He had 101 tackles last year,” Wright said. “He had a bunch of plays on the ball. I can’t remember how many pass breakups and all that stuff, but he produced. He produced, he was physical, you saw effort because, as you all know, we don’t just go watch a highlight tape. ... You never worry about effort. You could see him communicating on film.
“I think what fits us here is people that come from smaller schools and come up and have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, and every day he walks in this building, he’s got a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. Now, that doesn’t mean he’s walking around here mean-mugging people and mad -- I’m not saying that. When he steps on them lines, it’s not about friends. It’s about getting better and making sure that we’re all on the same page. That’s what you saw, and that’s what you’re seeing right now.”
Wilson said he somewhat believes he was overlooked out of high school because of his size, and he’s ready to prove himself like his favorite player did. Joseph was listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds as a senior in 2015.
Wilson even has a photo of Joseph as a background on his phone.
Wilson, who has mainly been getting reps at free safety but is learning other positions, is now trying to showcase his skills on a bigger stage, and brings a combination of new-school and old-school football to Morgantown -- “but a little more on the old-school side because I like to be physical,” he said.
He arrived in late May, and he’s already made an impact because of his experience and maturity. WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown called Wilson “more of a cerebral guy,” and said he’s been “laser-focused” since he got to Morgantown.
“Here’s an example -- I’m leaving out of the staff room at 10:30 the other night and I walk down the hall and Anthony Wilson is in the safety room watching film at 10 o’clock at night,” Brown said Aug. 7. “Now, he’s not required to be here. I promise you. There’s all these rules, right?
“I’m like, ‘What in the world is he doing in there?’ He kind of scared me. But that’s him, and he’s not going to say anything. He’s watching the film and he’s trying to get ahead on the installs, because he knows things are coming and he wanted to watch the film from the spring to see what he’s supposed to do on each one of those calls.
“That’s an area where, now you see the freshmen, you look up at 6 o’clock in the afternoon after dinner, you see three freshmen and Anthony Wilson. We’re not telling him to do that, but we’ve brought in the right type of people and now guys gravitate toward that.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.