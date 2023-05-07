Baylor wide receiver Jaylen Ellis (84) is lifted by a teammate as he celebrates his touchdown catch against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has lost a commitment for the upcoming season.
Jaylen Ellis, a transfer wide receiver from Baylor who originally committed to the Mountaineers on April 25, announced his decommitment Saturday night. He announced his commitment to Colorado shortly after.
“Thank you West Virginia,” Ellis wrote on Twitter. “But I will be decommitting.”
The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Round Rock, Texas, native played in five games in a reserve capacity last season as a redshirt junior. He had three catches, with each going for at least 47 yards.
He finished with 154 yards receiving and a touchdown -- a 47-yard score against Texas.
Ellis played in two games as a redshirt sophomore the season before with one catch for three yards against WVU, and saw action in nine games with one start in 2020 as a redshirt freshman. That year, he had two catches for 41 yards.
He was a U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection and considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports out of Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on NBC.