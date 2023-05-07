Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has lost a commitment for the upcoming season.

Jaylen Ellis, a transfer wide receiver from Baylor who originally committed to the Mountaineers on April 25, announced his decommitment Saturday night. He announced his commitment to Colorado shortly after.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

