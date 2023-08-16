MORGANTOWN -- With star recruit Rodney Gallagher III and a number of transfer portal additions joining West Virginia’s receivers corps during the offseason, could true freshman Traylon Ray be flying under the radar?
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Tallahassee, Florida, native was a late arrival this summer, but has shown flashes of a bright future ahead early in fall camp, including being the leading receiver Saturday during the Mountaineers’ first scrimmage.
“From a freshman standpoint, he’s doing some good things and I think he’ll be in the mix for us,” WVU coach Neal Brown said.
Ray was a three-sport athlete at North Florida School in Tallahassee and didn’t arrive until the last week of June because he was still playing baseball -- which Brown has said since the December signing period that he encouraged.
He was especially strong on the football field, where he helped his team to an 11-1 record and a regional final appearance in Florida’s 1S state playoff. For the season, he had 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns on 70 receptions, and he also had 147 yards and three scores on 14 rushing attempts.
The year before, he made 87 catches for 1,366 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Ray comes to Morgantown rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and On3, and he had a three-star rating by Rivals. He was the No. 29 wide receiver nationally, according to On3, while ESPN and 247Sports slotted him at No. 51 and No. 89, respectively.
“He’s smooth. Traylon Ray’s smooth. I like him,” Brown said. “He’s going to be a player. He didn’t get here until late because he played baseball late, so he’s only been here since the last week of June, but I like him. I think that he’s long, he’s got really good ball skills, natural, he’s highly intelligent.”
Also helping are similar concepts on the field to what he worked with at North Florida Christian under Brent Hill, who Brown has known dating back to the days both coached in Alabama.
"He came in here kind of ahead of the curve," Brown said, "and he’s going to be a good player.”
Gallagher has received the most attention out of WVU’s 2023 signees, coming in as a consensus four-star recruit from nearby Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
The receivers group has also been energized with the additions of Devin Carter, Ja’Shaun Poke, EJ Horton and Noah Massey from the transfer portal to join returners like Cortez Braham, Jeremiah Aaron and Preston Fox, but the two young players at the position have stood out at times.
“Traylon and Rodney? They’re coming along. They’re coming along real well,” Braham said. “They’re still learning the playbook, getting there, and they’re going out there and making plays, just playing at 100% every day. I feel like they’re doing real good.”
Despite his late arrival and a revitalized wide receivers crew, it’s not out of the question Ray could make an impact early in his Mountaineer career.
“It’s not a matter of if,” Brown said, “and it’s not out of the question he’ll play right away.”
WVU is scheduled to open the season with a Sept. 2 game at Penn State.
HONORS CONTINUE FOR FRAZIER: WVU center Zach Frazier added to his list of preseason accolades Wednesday when he was named a first-team All-American by The Athletic.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound junior from Fairmont has been added to numerous watch lists for position-specific awards, was a first-team All-American by Athlon Sports and received second-team All-American honors by Walter Camp and Phil Steele publications. He was also an All-Big 12 Conference first-team selection by the Big 12 Media, Athlon, Phil Steele and Lindy’s.
Frazier has 35 career games under his belt, including 34 of the 132 starts the Mountaineers return along the offensive line this season. He’s started 25 straight games. Last season, he allowed just one sack and played 11 games in which he didn’t miss an assignment.