MORGANTOWN -- With star recruit Rodney Gallagher III and a number of transfer portal additions joining West Virginia’s receivers corps during the offseason, could true freshman Traylon Ray be flying under the radar?

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Tallahassee, Florida, native was a late arrival this summer, but has shown flashes of a bright future ahead early in fall camp, including being the leading receiver Saturday during the Mountaineers’ first scrimmage.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.