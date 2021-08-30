While West Virginia has opened its football seasons away from home three times in the past decade, it’s been much longer since the Mountaineers have started a campaign in a true road contest, as they'll do at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in College Park, Maryland.
WVU kicked off seasons in Charlotte, North Carolina (2018), Landover, Maryland (2017) and Atlanta (2014), but all of those were neutral-site contests against Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Alabama, respectively.
You have to go all the way back to 2005 to find the last time West Virginia played on enemy turf to begin the season, and that turned out well, as WVU defeated Syracuse 15-7 in the Carrier Dome. That somewhat inauspicious and low-scoring contest turned out to be a harbinger of good things to come, as the Mountaineers lost just one game that year, discovered one of their all-time quarterbacks in Pat White and knocked off Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
All this is of interest in light of the fact that WVU’s 2021 lid-lifter comes on the road against Maryland at Capital One Field (formerly Byrd Stadium) on the UM campus. West Virginia has been solid, as road trips go, in College Park, going 13-11-1 in its 25 trips across the border into Terp Country. Only two of those were season openers, and reflecting the all-time road record, they resulted in a split decision.
On Sept. 19, 1959, West Virginia was pretty well thumped in a 27-7 loss, as the Terps moved out to an 18-0 third-quarter lead before the Mountaineers tallied their only score on a 3-yard run by the unforgettably named Carmen Pomponio. WVU battled Maryland more than evenly on the ground, outgaining the home team 184-137, but Maryland offset that with 18 pass completions for 232 yards and three scores.
West Virginia’s chance for revenge in a road opener against the Terps came 14 years later, and the Mountaineers, under coach Bobby Bowden, took advantage with a 20-13 win on Sept. 15, 1973, which produced one of the greatest moments in Mountaineer history.
With the score tied at 13 and fewer than 20 seconds to play, Danny Buggs caught a punt at his own 31-yard line, was spun around by an attempted tackle and retreated to the 15 before outsprinting the entire Maryland coverage team on his way to the end zone and an epic West Virginia win.
WVU will be looking to break that 1-1 deadlock on Saturday, and also improve its all-time record in true road openers. In all, West Virginia has begun its football season with a true road game 21 times in its 129 years of football, beginning in 1893 with something called Mount Pleasant. WVU is 12-9 in those contests.