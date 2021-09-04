COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Fortunately for West Virginia, its defense shook off a rough start and regained its 2020 form.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, that coincided with the team’s offense falling back into some of the same mistakes and ineffectiveness that also plagued the team a season ago.
So, after scoring 21 points in the opening 18:30, the Mountaineer offense mustered just three more the rest of the way and the WVU defense eventually wore down, allowing a late 60-yard touchdown pass from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett, and that was the clincher in a 30-24 victory for the Terrapins. A crowd of 43,811 attended the season opener.
For all of the talk of the Mountaineers’ improvement offensively over the offseason, after three early touchdowns, many of the same issues reared their ugly heads again.
Mountaineer receivers dropped three passes. The running game was largely unreliable, especially after the first quarter with the team producing just 39 yards on the ground despite the Terrapins ranking 115th nationally in rush defense a season ago. And the Mountaineers made mistakes, turning it over four times compared to none for the Terrapins.
The costliest of those came with 8:16 remaining as WVU quarterback Jarret Doege was picked off for the second time with the Mountaineers on the Terrapins 13-yard line, trailing just 23-21. Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett made the play on an attempted corner route in the end zone and it led to Tagovailoa’s 60-yard heave to Jarrett on third-and-5.
“They beat us in the stat sheet, whichever statistical category you look at, and obviously they beat us on the scoreboard,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Biggest statistic in football that tells whether you win or lose is turnovers. We had four that led directly to [13] points and they had zero. You don’t turn the ball over, you usually win. It’s not overly complicated.”
In fact, it was Maryland’s eighth straight win when not turning the ball over.
And while the Terrapins weren’t making mistakes, they feasted on WVU’s, at least in the second half. The Mountaineer defense didn’t give up a first down in the third quarter while clinging to a 21-20 lead and the Mountaineers ran 11 plays in Maryland territory but couldn’t find a way to add to the lead. The best chance came on a third-and-1 from the Terrapin 34, but Leddie Brown fumbled as he dived ahead, with Lawtez Rodgers recovering for Maryland.
That play sparked a 14-play, 58-yard drive for Maryland over 5:53 and finished in a 26-yard field goal for Joseph Petrino that gave the Terrapins a 23-21 lead with 9:16 remaining in the fourth — a lead they’d never relinquish.
It was an up-and-down day for Leddie Brown, who scored all three WVU touchdowns but was limited to 73 yards rushing on 17 carries. He added 43 yards receiving on four catches.
In addition to the turnovers, the lack of effectiveness on the ground was the biggest disappointment for Neal Brown.
“I thought we’d be able to run the football better,” he said. “Leddie only having [73] yards … we didn’t have turnover issues in camp.
“Turnover issues is something I didn’t anticipate and I thought we’d be able to cover them up in the run game better than we did.”
Tagovailoa went 26 for 36 for 332 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, but a good amount of that production came early as the Terrapins stormed out of the gate offensively, scoring on all three of their first-quarter drives. An opening 45-yard field goal by Petrino gave Maryland a quick 3-0 lead, but that score was immediately answered by a touchdown on WVU’s first drive with Doege throwing a screen pass to Brown, who sprinted 20 yards down the sideline to the end zone.
Then it was 14 straight points for Maryland. First, Tagovailoa got WVU cornerback Daryl Porter to bite on a play fake and then threw to a wide-open Dontay Demus for a 66-yard touchdown to make the score 10-7. Then, after a defensive stop, Chigoziem Okonkwo took a swing pass and weaved 18 yards to the end zone to put the host team up 17-7.
However, Wright turned the field and momentum with a 98-yard kickoff return to the Maryland 2-yard line on the ensuing kick with Leddie Brown diving in on the next play and the Terrapins led 17-14 after the first quarter.
After the Mountaineers finally forced a punt in the second quarter, Doege engineered a six-play, 74-yard march that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run for Leddie Brown to put WVU up 21-17. That lead could’ve grown larger but Doege’s first interception and a muffed punt by Wright squandered two would-be possessions. Petrino hit on a 21-yard field goal with just 27 seconds left to send the teams to the locker room at 21-20.
Demus finished with 133 receiving yards, with Jarrett piling up 122 as both caught six balls. Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis added 123 yards on 18 rushes as the Terrapins outgained the Mountaineers 496-328.
“When you come out of the preseason, you’ve got a gut feel of what you do well and what you’re going to struggle with and where your potential weaknesses are,” Neal Brown said. “But until you go out and play — and let’s be clear — that’s a talented team. They’ve got good players.”
Wright led West Virginia with six grabs for 42 yards and Doege finished 24 for 40 with 280 yards and a touchdown.