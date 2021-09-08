When it comes to diagnosing West Virginia’s offensive struggles at Maryland on Saturday, there are certainly plenty of problem areas to identify.
Inconsistencies at quarterback, the struggles of the offensive line, a few more drops, injured starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin (and the formational bind his absence put on the team) and a running game that wasn’t consistent or efficient enough were some of the issues.
But for all the numbers and data, the number three looms largest … as in the number of times the WVU offense gave the ball to Maryland on turnovoers. The Terrapins, meanwhile, had no turnovers, and add a fourth for the Mountaineers on special teams and really, in terms of the 30-24 final result, one needs to look no further.
“We all talked about our three non-negotiables on offense were the ball, playing with perfect effort and physicality and playing with great detail,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t take care of the football, and one of the number-one precursors to winning football games is still turnover margin, no matter how much the game changes.
"We didn’t take care of the football. We lost the turnover margin, and on offense, we didn’t do our part in that.”
“That is most critical,” WVU coach Neal Brown added. “We’re sitting here having a different story, even with the fact that we didn’t play very well. If we don’t turn the football over, we win.”
Two of the turnovers came via interceptions of WVU quarterback Jarret Doege. The third came on a third-and-1 run from Leddie Brown in the third quarter.
While all of them didn’t necessarily lead to points, they helped contribute to an 80-61 discrepancy in offensive plays run, something that paid dividends for the Terrapins late as they added a fourth-quarter touchdown and picked up two crucial first downs late against a gassed WVU defense with the game on the line.
“That’s the other thing that gets lost in turnovers,” Brown said. “We turn the ball over on the first play [of a drive] so at minimum you lose two extra snaps. We drop the ball on the punt, so you lose a minimum of three snaps, we fumble on third-and-1 so that’s a minimum of three snaps. We’re low on snap totals due to our own errors. We’re missing nine to 12 plays in the game because we turned the football over.”
Turnovers aside, there were plenty of other problems on the offensive side. O’Laughlin’s injury, as well as the one to backup running back Tony Mathis, handcuffed WVU at two key positions. TJ Banks filled in for O’Laughlin admirably, but with three freshmen behind them, Banks played every play handled by a WVU tight end on Saturday.
In an effort to keep Banks as fresh as possible and with the WVU starter out, Brown and Parker utilized their “10” formation -- one running back, no tight end -- more than either would prefer. However, with O’Laughlin doubtful again for this week’s game against Long Island, Brown said its something his team will need to do and need to be better at.
“It’s a little bit of a dynamic there because [running back] Leddie [Brown] is still our feature guy and there’s some things he does in 11 personnel [one running back, one tight end] that’s better," Neal Brown said. "But we have to [get better at it]. We played about half the game in 10 personnel and we’ll probably have to do it again this week. It’s not ideal, but we can be successful at it.”
Behind Mathis on the depth chart was a true freshman as well in Justin Johnson, and though he was on the field a couple of times, he didn’t get a carry. Neal Brown maintained that Leddie Brown’s usage rate -- 17 carries and four catches -- was close to the window that he’d deem ideal, but lamented the fact that Johnson wasn’t utilized more on Saturday.
“I would’ve liked to play Justin Johnson more, that’s one on offense where we should’ve played him more but the rhythm of the game didn’t allow itself,” Neal Brown said.
Certainly, in addition to plays and situations the Mountaineer players would like to have back from Saturday’s loss, so too are regrets for the coaching staff.
With Long Island (0-1) coming in as an FCS school, Saturday’s home opener in Morgantown should be a perfect time for the Mountaineers to try and get right, especially with back-to-back games against No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 4 Oklahoma lined up right behind it.
And even with the laundry list of mistakes and the rugged stretch that looms just down the road, WVU coaches are showing no panic in either themselves or their players.
“We love our guys, our guys are still the guys that we love, and we appreciate the work they’ve put in,” Parker said. “It’s like anything, if something happens you either ignore it or you face it, and I think we’re a staff, from our head coach down, that’s going to face our issues and make sure we fix them.”