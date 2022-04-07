MORGANTOWN — Just like any good mechanic or carpenter, West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods has more than one piece of hardware in his toolbox, and more than one skill upon which to call.
Those craftsmen apply different tools and techniques to varying jobs, and Woods, now a redshirt senior for the Mountaineers, has learned to use and employ his own techniques and talents in similar manners.
“For a DB, you have to have a toolbox, where you have multiple techniques, because you can’t play everybody one way. We are at a level where people are going to pick up on one technique and find a way to beat it,” said Woods, who began his collegiate career at Illinois State, playing two seasons and redshirting one before transferring to WVU last summer. “Having multiple ways to play your assignment is good.”
Woods put those to use as both a safety and a cornerback in 2021, tallying 31 tackles, picking off a pair of passes and breaking up six others in 11 games. This year, he’s likely going to be used much more at cornerback than at safety, but he’ll still call on some of those talents he honed last season while playing multiple positions in the WVU secondary.
“Playing other positions helps me as a corner, because I get to learn what other guys’ assignments are and where they will be on certain plays,” he said. “I like playing all positions. They’re both equal for me. I can do both jobs well. It’s a great tool to have in my bag, being versatile. Knowing both positions is a big help to the defense overall.”
As Woods works to hone his talents to an edge that might give him a shot at the NFL or another pro league, he’s also learned one of the most important lessons for a cornerback — how to compartmentalize each play, win or lose, and look ahead, not back.
“Next play. Next-play mentality,” he said of the thought that immediately goes through his mind at the conclusion of a play, especially one that might not have gone as planned. “I’m not going to win every rep. So when I do lose one, find out why, and try not to repeat that same mistake. Focusing on the next rep is all that matters.”
Woods achieved that against the backdrop of moving from the FCS level to the top of FBS.
“I had some doubts coming in,” he admitted of his thought process when arriving at WVU. “People were saying it was a big difference, but once I got into the summer workouts, I started realizing it’s the same, just that there are more elite players at this level. And once I started getting game reps, I started getting in the groove of it.
“Marcis [Floyd] and I have had quite a few talks, because he’s in the same position I was in a year ago,” he said of the Murray State transfer, who at least has the advantage of going through spring drills before his first season as a Mountaineer. “I have tried to bring him in to the process, tell him it’s going to slow down, and once he learns the scheme it’s going to work out for him.”
With the defections of several veterans from the WVU secondary, Woods has much more playing experience at WVU than many of his teammates. Floyd could help quickly, as could North Dakota State transfer Jasir Cox, but alongside that duo, it’s youngsters like Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Mumu Bin-Wahad, Ty Woodby, Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin, Caleb Coleman and Davis Mallinger, among others.
That’s a large contingent, but as a group, they’re still on the front end of the experience curve.
“It’s exciting to go out there and compete with the offense and get better at my craft every day. Being an older guy, I pretty much know the scheme, so now it’s bringing along the younger guys in the room and make sure they are up to par,” Woods said. “I think the young guys are doing a great job so far. You can see their improvement.
“Having experience and understanding the game, it’s slowed down for me, versus a freshman. It’s just playing the correct technique and doing what the coaches are asking me to do. The young guys, it’s trying to teach them the little things.”
Woods’ success, not only in raising his game a step or two, but in helping developing those youngsters, is going to have a huge impact on WVU’s football fortunes in 2022.