Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s defensive line is expected to see its production spread across a deep group without standouts from recent years like Dante Stills.

But despite the depth, defensive line coach Andrew Jackson was quick to answer when asked about the most consistent player in his group so far this fall.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.