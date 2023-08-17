MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s defensive line is expected to see its production spread across a deep group without standouts from recent years like Dante Stills.
But despite the depth, defensive line coach Andrew Jackson was quick to answer when asked about the most consistent player in his group so far this fall.
“Eddie V,” he said. “Eddie V.”
Edward Vesterinen is expected to take a jump this season as a junior and has put together a strong camp so far this fall.
“This is what I’ve been waiting for. This is a big year for me. I’ve been trying to be consistent, I’ve been trying to be more of a leader for the D-line unit,” Vesterinen said. “I just put everything into it.”
The 6-foot-3, 284-pound Helsinki native has seen action the last two seasons, but in more of a reserve role. Last season, the tackle played in 12 games -- he was used on 242 defensive snaps -- and had 10 tackles, with 2.5 for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.
The year prior, when he first arrived from Finland, he was used on 112 defensive plays and got one start at defensive tackle. He had seven tackles, including an assist on a tackle for loss, during that 2021 season.
Vesterinen has been waiting his turn, and now it’s his time to be a more consistent contributor.
“Of course it was hard,” Vesterinen said. “There were times they pulled me off the field because they wanted to put Dante in critical situations. It was hard to do, but Dante, it was nice to learn a lot from him being his backup and see how he plays the game. I think I learned a lot from him, too.”
Vesterinen played with the Helsinki Roosters and the Finnish Senior National Team before his arrival at the college ranks in America. He was used to playing with grown men back home, but had to get used to the speed of the game on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.
“When I first got here, I have pretty good instincts about how to play D-line, because you have to win the O-line and then go get the ball,” Vesterinen said. “I think I had a pretty good effort. I was chasing the ball.
“But throughout my time here, I think I’ve learned so much about pre-snap indicators and how to align, look at the running back and think about where the flow is maybe going, where the run play might go and how big of a step I might take and which way I’m going. Just looking at the tight end, too, and trying to figure out what the run play combos can be. Also, the slides -- predict the slides before the snap starts. There’s a lot that I’ve learned throughout my years."
He’s also a quick study, according to his coach.
“He’s just a technician,” Jackson said. “He takes coaching really well. It’s unbelievable -- you coach something, you dictate it to him and he’s able to go out there and do it and do it at a teach-take level all the time. The kid’s got the most relentless motor of anybody I’ve ever coached.”
While Vesterinen has come a long way -- both literally and figuratively -- to reach the point he’s at this fall as the most consistent defensive lineman during the Mountaineers’ camp, he doesn’t plan on letting up, since he knows not many people from his home country get to do what he’s currently doing.
“I’m a long way from home. Why would I come here and half-ass something if I’ve already given so much for this?” Vesterinen said. “I wish I could be home, but I’ve sacrificed a lot of things to be here. Why would I half-ass something if I sacrificed already a lot?
“There’s not many guys from Finland who get this opportunity. I know anyone from home who would be sitting here, they would do the same thing as me.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.