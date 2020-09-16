Former West Virginia University football defensive coordinator Vic Koenning will be paid just shy of $25,000 biweekly for six months and just shy of $10,000 for 13 months after that as part of the separation agreement he and WVU signed in July.
The installments make up the $591,451 that WVU said it would pay Koenning over the 19 months remaining on his contract when the university announced the separation agreement in July. Koenning and WVU agreed to separate following an investigation into accusations that Koenning made comments insensitive toward other races, religions and people with special needs.
According to the agreement, WVU will pay Koenning $24,663.23 every two weeks for six months, the equivalent of his base pay plus supplemental pay for that period. For 13 months after that, he’ll receive $9,672.46 every two weeks, the equivalent of his base pay for that period.
Both Koenning and the university also agreed not to make or disseminate any statements that would harm, disparage or reflect negatively on the other. Koenning also is free to talk to any current or former player, player’s parent, coach or staff member, so long as it doesn’t interfere with university interests, and can maintain personal relationships with any of those people.
Though it released the separation agreement itself, WVU did not release any other information pertaining to the investigation that was requested by several news outlets, including the Gazette-Mail. WVU cited the Family Rights and Privacy Act, in that even if students’ names were redacted, they would be easily identifiable. WVU stated that those records could only be released with the written consent of the students.