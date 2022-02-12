West Virginia officially has its replacement for departed wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.
On Saturday morning, the university announced the hiring of Tony Washington for the position. Washington served in the same role at Coastal Carolina over the past two seasons.
“I am excited that Tony is joining the Mountaineer football program,” WVU coach Neal Brown said via press release. “He has had a successful career, not only as a player, but also as a coach, who has proven he can motivate, lead and develop players. He was recently recognized by the [American Football Coaches Association] as one of its 35 coaches under 35. He will be a good addition to our coaching staff and our program.”
Over the past two seasons, the Chanticleers experienced a football renaissance, spending multiple weeks ranked inside the top 25 polls and finishing 14th after the winning the Sun Belt Conference in 2020.
Those strides were especially seen on the offensive side of the ball, where Coastal Carolina has ranked among the top attacks in the country. The Chanticleers were fifth in total offense in 2021 (494.7 yards per game), ranking behind only Ohio State, Western Kentucky, Virginia and Kent State. That included the country’s 28th-best passing attack (265.9 yards per game).
A big part of that was Washington’s receivers, particularly Javion Helligh, who hauled in 66 passes for 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns. Helligh was named an honorable mention All-American and finished 22nd in the country in yards.
Washington was a standout receiver at Appalachian State (2009-2013) before spending time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. He piled up 1,837 receiving yards and was also a return specialist.
“Working at West Virginia University and on the football staff for outstanding coaches and respected men like Neal Brown and [WVU offensive coordinator] Graham Harrell is not only a great opportunity for me personally and professionally but also for my family,” Washington said. “The football program has a winning history with a lot of tradition that I look at with a great amount of respect. I look forward to working with a great group of coaches and players at WVU. I can’t wait to get started.”
WVU also announced that former quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan would take over as the team’s tight ends coach. Harrell, who was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator in January, will also serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Notre Dame announced that it would hire former WVU offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Parker as its tight ends coach on Feb. 2.