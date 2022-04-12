Senior tight end Brian Polendey has certainly traveled a long way to arrive in Morgantown.
Now that he’s here, he’s hoping to take his game just as far.
So far, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown believes Polendey’s done just that. A transfer from Colorado State by way of Miami, Polendey has taken first-team snaps this spring with returning starter Mike O’Laughlin out with an injury.
The Mountaineers scanned the NCAA transfer portal looking for a blocking tight end, and while that’s certainly been Polendey’s calling card in his five-year college career, he’s shown the capability to be even more than that.
“We wanted to add a blocking tight end and we felt like through the portal he was the best guy that on video had done it against good people the best,” Brown said. “When he came we felt like we knew we would get that and not only a guy that can play in the backfield but also put his hand down and be a true tight end.
"What we saw on tape has come to fruition and he’s been an extremely hard worker. He plays with really good technique and that’s kind of spreading to those young guys that are getting reps right now -- Treylan Davis and Victor [Wikstrom] -- and you can see that coming. He’s done a great job of setting the standard in that room for how to practice and he’s really grown as a receiver.”
That was the goal for Polendey, who is authoring yet another chapter in the travelogue that has been his life. Polendey started his football career in high school in Washington before moving to Texas, then enrolling early at Miami, transferring to Colorado State and now to Morgantown.
In his new place of residence, Polendey believes he’s been given an opportunity to become a more well-rounded player, and that more than anything brought him to Morgantown.
“It made the most sense for me, honestly, because I’ve been in systems the past three seasons that were going to keep me in the same role I’ve been in, and here I saw an opportunity to become more of a complete player and I think that’s what I was looking for more than anything,” Polendey said during player interviews on Tuesday. “I just want to be more of a balanced player. To prove I can do whatever I need to do. I saw that on film and that’s what made me come here.”
A 6-foot-4, 252-pounder, Polendey has the size and matches it with a workmanlike mentality he credits his father for instilling as he moved his family often during Polendey’s upbringing pursuing better career opportunities.
“My goal has always been to be the best tight end I can be and to play football for as long as I can play it,” Polendey said. “Whether it’s a knee injury or a minor ankle injury -- whatever setback I’ve encountered, I’ve always just pushed on and kept moving.”
His latest move -- from Fort Collins, Colorado, to Morgantown -- was made during a two-day drive and his arrival marked his first visit to West Virginia. It’s a place he’s already grown to enjoy.
“I got my driver’s license here because I had to update it, so technically I’m a citizen,” Polendey said. “My first time in West Virginia was when I moved here, so I just packed all my stuff up in a U-Haul and I towed it out here. I’ve loved every minute here. I know people of the state have a lot of pride in being from West Virginia and I’m proud to say that I live here.”
His comments about his love for football and his general blue-collar attitude certainly befit a player WVU fans will likely be proud to embrace.
“Football is not a fun game if you’re not playing it,” Polendey explained. “When you’re training in the offseason, when you’re waking up at 5 a.m. every day, when you’re lifting, when you’re running ... all that stuff, it’s not fun. But what is fun is going out there with your brothers on Saturday in a stadium like this and putting it all on the line.
“After you go through everything together, it’s a pretty beautiful thing when you come out on top.”