The Big 12 is expected to announce its revised 2020 football schedule sometime soon, but there are several hints, indications and statements that give a good idea of what the slate will look like for league teams.
The league’s “conference-plus-one” model allows for one non-conference game per team, and those are expected to be played before the conference games begin. Shuffling of some of those dates could happen, but West Virginia is expected to hold fast with its Sept. 12 date against Eastern Kentucky (if the Ohio Valley Conference doesn’t follow several other Football Championship Subdivision conferences in not playing in the fall).
Other conference teams were slated to play as early as Aug. 29, but with Big 12 play not expected to begin conference games until the weekend of Sept. 19 or 26, it’s not likely that schools would want to play an opener, then have two or three weeks open before their second games. So, there could be some moves of a non-conference game or two, but those shuffles would be to the first couple of weeks of September.
Second, the schedules revealed by the Pac-12, Big 10 and ACC provide a road map of what to expect from the Big 12. The idea of clustering off weeks together in one or two groups, and also of having a league-wide off week prior to the league championship game, is likely to be echoed by the Big 12.
For example, each Pac-12 team has one open date in Weeks Four (Oct. 17), Five (Oct. 24) and Six (Oct. 31), while all 12 conference teams will be open during Week 12 (Dec. 12) which is seven days before the league title game on Dec. 18 or 19.
The Big 10 will give each team two open dates during the regular season, which runs from the weekend of Sept. 5 through Nov. 21. All 14 teams will have one open date on either Oct. 3, 10 or 17, then will have another on either Nov. 7 or 14. Again, like the Pac-12, all teams will be open the week prior to the championship game on Dec. 5, with Nov. 28 held open.
The ACC is a bit more scattershot, with its 15-team conglomeration this year, but the same theory applies. Fourteen teams will have an open date on either Sept. 26 or Oct. 3., but then the openings spread out over most of November. The league hasn’t announced whether it will push its title game back to Dec. 19 yet, but that is expected to occur.
So, what to expect for the Big 12 and WVU?
First, the current schedule and order of opponents will be shuffled with the goal of getting open dates to be clustered as they are in the other Power 5 conferences. That provides the most flexibility to move or reschedule games if (when?) teams are forced out of action by a COVID-19 outbreak.
Second, it’s very likely that the Big 12 title game will be pushed back a week to Dec.12, and perhaps further to Dec. 19, although the latter would necessitate a move of the game from AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys, to next-door neighbor Globe Life Field, the recently completed home of major league baseball’s Texas Rangers. AT&T Stadium is available on the 12th, as the Cowboys are on the road that weekend, but the 19th date is problematic due to the Texas High School football playoffs which are set for that weekend (assuming they are played), as well as a Cowboys home game on Sunday night.
Finally, it may be difficult to give WVU the balanced schedule it typically has had in the Big 12, where a nod is given to the Mountaineers’ difficult travel schedule. In most years, West Virginia has not been forced to play back-to-back road games on consecutive Saturdays, but that could be a bridge too far for the league schedule-makers this year, given all of the other considerations they have to deal with.
If the league begins conference play on Sept. 19 and bumps the championship game back to Dec. 12, it would have 12 weekends in which to schedule its nine league games. That would leave two open dates during, most likely, October and November, and a likely league-wide opening on Dec. 5. That should be flexible enough to make up a reasonable number of cancelled games, and also provide the buffer at the end of the season that is a staple of the other Power 5 conference schedules.