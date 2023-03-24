MORGANTOWN — West Virginia opened spring practices Tuesday hoping to establish its identity after a disappointing 2022 season.
The Mountaineers have announced the signing of 26 new players during the offseason, but they could still add pieces before kicking off the 2023 campaign at Beaver Stadium against Penn State on Sept. 2.
“Still like to add D-line when we talk about [the transfer portal window in] May,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I think we still have room for a secondary piece, and then offensively kind of want to let it see. Wideout would be the first thing.”
WVU added transfers on the defensive line in Davoan Hawkins from Tennessee State — he started his career at Kentucky — and Fatorma Mulbah from Penn State.
Also on defense, the Mountaineers picked up Kent State transfer Motre Miller at cornerback, and signed Zachariah Keith and Corey McIntyre Jr. at defensive line, Oryend Fisher and James Heard Jr. at edge, Ben Cutter and Josiah Trotter at linebacker, Jordan Jackson and Josiah Jackson at corner and Aden Nelson at safety.
Cutter, Heard, Josiah Jackson and Trotter were all early enrollees out of high school.
The Mountaineers finished ninth in scoring defense a season ago with 32.9 points allowed per game and lost several pieces from that roster, with arguably the most notable being defensive tackle Dante Stills, who is now pursuing a professional career after his second straight All-Big 12 first-team selection.
Fellow starting tackle Jordan Jefferson also left a hole when he transferred to LSU in the offseason.
Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley say the team is focused on getting back to basics and simplifying things on the defensive end in hopes of eliminating explosive plays that plagued the Mountaineers in 2022.
WVU believes it’ll play to its strengths offensively this fall, which means utilizing a solid group of running backs behind a veteran offensive line.
Brown said on signing day he had no intentions of signing another quarterback — the team added Sean Boyle out of Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina that day — because he has faith in returners Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol.
Brown did want to pick up pass-catching tight ends, and signed LSU transfer Kole Taylor during the winter. The Mountaineers also signed legacy players at the position in Noah Braham and TJ Johnson. The latter of the two enrolled early.
Some of the biggest questions on WVU’s roster come at receiver, where the Mountaineers lost their top four players from 2022.
Brown believes he found a No. 1 receiver in North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter, and the Mountaineers also brought in Ja’Shaun Poke from Kent State. Poke is expected to bring a helping hand to the return game as well.
Rodney Gallagher III (Laurel Highlands H.S., Uniontown, Pennsylvania) highlighted WVU’s early signing day, and recently promoted offensive coordinator Chad Scott says there’s a plan in place for the four-star prospect once he arrives in the summer.
“There ain’t no doubt,” Scott said. “There ain’t no doubt. Can’t ever have enough playmakers, that’s for certain."
The Mountaineers also signed receiver Traylon Ray out of high school, and Brown said earlier in the offseason he expects Cortez Braham and Jeremiah Aaron to make jumps after transferring from the junior college ranks ahead of the 2022 season. Brown said in January “speed’s a premium,” and “if we can find that, we’d prefer to add that.”
The first window for players to enter the transfer portal this offseason was Dec. 5 and closed 45 days later on Jan. 18. The next window for players to enter the portal will be May 1-15.
“The good thing is, the way the rules work, we’ll be able to evaluate in the spring and have a clear path going into May when the portal window opens up,” Brown said.
The Mountaineers have held two practices so far this spring leading into the weekend and they’ll have 15 total, including the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium.