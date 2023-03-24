Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia opened spring practices Tuesday hoping to establish its identity after a disappointing 2022 season.

The Mountaineers have announced the signing of 26 new players during the offseason, but they could still add pieces before kicking off the 2023 campaign at Beaver Stadium against Penn State on Sept. 2.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.