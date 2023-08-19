MORGANTOWN -- Separation was expected to come in West Virginia’s second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium, and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson was hoping the event would be “moving day” to find who would work into the mix this fall.
The Mountaineers are tasked with replacing multiple talented pieces along the line from last season, a group highlighted by NFL Draft pick Dante Stills, and believe filling that production will be a committee effort.
“I kind of feel like when I was a kid, when the Jets let go of Keyshawn Johnson and took over Wayne Chrebet, and Keyshawn said [Chrebet] was a flashlight,” Jackson said leading up to Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think we have nine or 10 flashlights that’s going to turn into a superstar.
“We don’t have the Dante Stills eraser, but we have a bunch of good players, a bunch of guys that run around and do their thing. The splash plays might not be there, but we’ll make all the routine plays we’re supposed to make.”
The Mountaineers held their first scrimmage of the fall the weekend before, and coach Neal Brown said many position battles will be decided following Saturday’s second scrimmage, although not all. Both scrimmages are closed, and Brown is set to meet with the media to discuss the second scrimmage Monday.
Brown said after the first scrimmage that defensively the Mountaineers did a nice job of getting lined up and being physical, but there are still areas where WVU is not where it needs to be yet. He called the past week the toughest one the Mountaineers would likely have during camp.
“It’s like I was telling our team at the end, it’s like, 'Listen guys, the reason I’m intense today, the reason I’m going to be intense this week is we’re not easing into this,'” Brown said last Monday. "I was sitting there yesterday and I had some down time, probably which isn’t good because I’m watching a little Penn State [the opponent in the season opener] and I’m watching them on offense, and we’re not easing into this. If you don’t run your feet on contact versus those three backs they’ve got, it’s going to be a long day. We’ve got to run our feet on contact. That’s the thing from a physicality standpoint we’re got to do a better job of, is running our feet.
“I think our D-line is doing better. We’re a group that’s going to be by committee. We’re deeper than we have been. Maybe we don’t have a guy like Dante that’s sticking out right now, but we’re deeper than we have been, and it’s going to be by committee. We’re going to play nine to 11 guys up there and we’re going to roll them, but when they’re in there for their three to five plays, they’ve got to be playing with pad level; they’ve got to be striking with their hands.
“That group’s getting better. I’m pleased with their development.”
So, what should be expected for WVU's defensive line against Penn State?
“What’s the guy’s name from 'Miracle'? Herb Brooks?” Jackson said. “I’ve got my lines. We’re running in and out, baby.”
Jackson has said junior Finland native Edward Vesterinen has been the most consistent lineman so far in camp, and Sean Martin is fully expected to be a big part of what the Mountaineers do, although he has been limited at times during camp.
Mike Lockhart, Hammond Russell IV and Fatorma Mulbah have provided some competition at the tackle spot. Lockhart was a late arrival from Georgia Tech last year and is now in the shape he needs to be, according to the staff, and Russell is healthy after not seeing game action in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. Mulbah is a redshirt junior transfer from Penn State who has made some plays early in his time in Morgantown.
Also expected to be in the mix across the line are Davoan Hawkins, Taurus Simmons and Jalen Thornton, and Jackson was hopeful to see more out of players like Zeiqui Lawton, Corey McIntyre Jr. and Tomiwa Durojaiye in Saturday's scrimmage. Asani Redwood has been working his way back from injury and is expected to be ready at some point as well.
The things Jackson was most hopeful to see Saturday were consistency, physicality and guys running to the ball, he said.
“Guys are fitting into their roles. We have multiple different body types, so it’s been good to kind of fool around with the three or four guys that are out there,” Jackson said. “This group is different because their mentality is fixed on working and trying to be physical and they’re all competing for those spots that are up for grabs. It’s been fun to coach this group.”
With the options and depth, Jackson and the Mountaineer defense are hopeful to keep opposing offenses off-guard, starting with the season opener at Penn State on Sept. 2.
“It’ll be mixing and matching, baby,” Jackson said. “We’ll have all different types of permutations. I’m going to keep y’all on your toes up there.”