The West Virginia football team snagged another 2022 recruit on Thursday as Jarel Williams, a wide receiver from Saraland, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers.
“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to continue to play the game I love,” Williams said via social media. “I want to thank all the colleges who took the time to recruit me.”
Williams, a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked prep wideout according to 247sports.com, chose West Virginia over 16 other offers, including Florida State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Kansas State.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder became the fourth hard commit in WVU’s 2022 class, joining Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman (Dexter School, Brookline, Massachusetts) and offensive guard Charlie Katarinic (Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Connecticut).