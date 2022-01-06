The exodus from West Virginia’s wide receiver room continued on Wednesday evening when Sean Ryan made the second transfer of his collegiate career after earning a degree from WVU.
The 6-foot-3 wideout, who played one year at Temple in 2018 before moving on to WVU for three seasons of play from 2018-2020, will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new home. He was one of three WVU players to be added to the portal on Jan. 5.
Ryan had 69 catches for 882 yards and three scores for the Mountaineers over his three seasons, in which he played 29 games. In 2021, he had 25 receptions (sixth on the team) for 399 yards (15.96 per catch) with three touchdowns. At Temple, Ryan had 12 catches for 162 yards and one score.
Ryan is the fourth scholarship receiver to depart the Mountaineer program in the past two months. Little-used backup Sam Brown departed in November, Isaiah Esdale left following the conclusion of the regular season, and Winston Wright left after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Tight end T.J. Banks also left prior to the bowl game, leaving WVU without game experience at that position for the contest against Minnesota.
During the spring of 2021, backups Randy Fields (UT-Martin) and Ali Jennings (Old Dominion) also transferred, making a total of six scholarship receivers to exit over the past 11 months.
West Virginia currently has five scholarship wide receivers — Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Graeson Malashevich, Kaden Prather and Reese Smith — on its roster, along with walk-ons C.J Cole and Preston Fox. The Mountaineers are expected to add two early enrollees at the position this month for the spring semester and another in the fall, and will certainly be looking for additions from the transfer portal.