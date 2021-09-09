For all of the gripes about West Virginia’s offense stemming from its season-opening 30-24 loss at Maryland last Saturday, the wide receiver corps has avoided most of the criticism, which is a welcome change from last season.
Sure, there were a few expected mistakes and a couple of drops, but for the most part the team’s wideouts were solid. In some cases, particularly that of junior Winston Wright, they were even better than that.
The group is certainly a bright spot and one to build off of as the Mountaineers look to shake off the tough loss to the Terrapins in the team’s home opener against FCS Long Island at 5 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
While the Mountaineers will try and find themselves nearly across the board against the Sharks, the wide receivers will look to build upon what was certainly a respectable showing last week.
“I wasn’t surprised by how our receivers played,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I thought they won against man coverage probably 80% or more of the time. They got free, I thought they were pretty good after the catch.”
“All of our guys as pass catchers, they settled in and we expect them to continue to take steps,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker added. “There was a real confidence out there to catch the ball in traffic and to not make it a big deal. That’s our job and let’s keep going.”
Of course, any talk of the team’s wide receivers has to start with Wright, who had a record-setting game on special teams. Wright’s 217 return yards, including a 98-yard kickoff return in the first quarter that set up a quick Mountaineer score, was a school record and, at least for one game, improved on a return game that Brown had targeted all offseason in terms of improvement.
“The thing on kickoff returns, we blocked kickoff returns last year really well, he didn’t return them as well,” Brown said. “The thing I was excited about the other day is he never stopped his feet. He was decisive in his decisions and he hit them with speed and he’ll continue to do that. I think that’s going to be a real weapon for us moving forward.”
There is a flip side however, should Wright continue to be as proficient on kick returns, and that comes with the understandable fatigue that could and likely did show itself on offense. Wright, who led the Mountaineers in catches (47) and receiving yards (533) a year ago, is the team’s most established weapon on the outside and will be crucial in helping the Mountaineers move the ball.
It’s certainly a balancing act and Parker spoke to that this week.
“I think I would be remiss if I didn’t admit that there was some fatigue routes,” Parker said. “There was some fatigue things, and if I had to do better, we would’ve subbed better at times.
“[Wright has] been a special player for us in the spring last year and now, but it’s fair. He had a lot of yardage on those returns that could’ve affected a few things. We expect him to be great and he is great, and we’re going to expect him to be great on [kickoff returns] and at wideout.”
While Wright hit the ground running, junior Sam James was picking himself off the mat, literally and physically. It wasn’t the first time as James entered the season with aspirations and expectations after a disappointing 2020.
It didn’t start great on Saturday as James seemed to drop a ball early and then was leveled on a short crossing round, fumbling the ball out of bounds. But he recovered nicely, leading the team with 65 receiving yards on five catches, including a 39-yard grab in the fourth quarter that moved the Mountaineers into the red zone with a chance to take the lead.
It was an important showing for James, who led WVU in catches (69) and yards (677) in 2019.
“I had a minor setback in 2020, everybody saw it and I just had to realize that I needed to put the work in,” James said. “Over the offseason my coaches told me what I needed to work on, teammates helped -- Bryce [Ford-]Wheaton, Winston -- all helped me get back to where I’m at now, able to play at a high level again.”
“He’s found truth through the work, he really has,” Parker added. “He’s been doing that in fall camp, late spring -- really put the work in so, no surprise to us or me he did it, but he needed to do it in that setting and now it’s like, let’s go to work.”
Isaiah Esdale also drew rave reviews after hauling in a 16-yard screen pass on the Mountaineers’ first play from scrimmage and seeing the most playing time he’s seen yet, finishing with 36 yards on three catches.
“That’s the most he’s ever played in a game, especially in a game one and it’s to be expected -- he had a great offseason, great spring and prepared well,” Parker said. “Esdale’s a tough dude.”
Like anything after the first game, there’s room for improvement, and Brown and Parker each spoke to that as well. But, unlike most areas from Saturday’s game, the wideouts have started at a fairly high point.
“One thing that we’ve got to work on, I thought we had two, maybe three opportunities to go score touchdowns on catch-and-runs and we didn’t,” Brown said. “That’s something we’ve got to get better at.”