In many ways, Saturday’s Big 12 home opener is an even more important game for West Virginia and coach Neal Brown than last week’s narrow 16-13 loss at No. 4 Oklahoma.
The game against the Sooners was an opportunity, one the Mountaineers came tantalizingly close to capitalizing on. But this week offers the chance to prove that a strong showing against the six-time Big 12 champs was another crucial step in the climb and won’t be followed by two steps back.
While on paper the task would seem less daunting, it comes against a Texas Tech squad (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big 12) that, like Oklahoma, has a 2-0 record against Brown. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is slated for 3:30 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN2.
“They’ve had our number the last two years, you all know that,” Brown said. “We haven’t played very well. They beat us, but we have not played very well.”
Last year’s matchup certainly was a step backward for WVU (2-2, 0-1), which headed to Lubbock riding a two-game conference win streak only to lose a crucial fumble late in the game and fall 34-27, marking the team’s only loss against a sub-.500 team in 2020.
While the Red Raiders might not be the Sooners in terms of resume’ in recent years, their offense will present every bit as stiff a test as Oklahoma did to a West Virginia defense that has seemed to find its form again over the last two games.
So, will last Saturday’s close call yield momentum or a hangover?
“I feel like losing, you always gain something,” WVU senior defensive lineman Dante Stills said. “Obviously you never want to lose, but if you lose you’ve got to watch the tape and fix every little mistake that may have caused you to lose that game.
“Of course, people remember the wins, but the losses — especially in a close game like that against a top-five opponent — of course it’s going to sit for a while. But you’ve just got to move on and get better.”
While the Mountaineers’ defensive players have shouldered their share of the blame in interviews since last Saturday’s game, the most glaring place for improvement is on the offensive end, where WVU is still trying to iron out running-game woes, turnover issues and overall inconsistency that has haunted it at times throughout Brown’s tenure.
The Red Raiders will bring a defense coming off a poor showing in a 70-35 loss to Texas last week, one in which Tech yielded 639 yards of total offense, including 336 on the ground. That would seem like the perfect storm for WVU to get its running game — which ranks last in the Big 12 at 123.25 yards per game — on track.
That effort has become multifaceted in recent weeks, with backup quarterback Garrett Greene being inserted sporadically throughout the game, mainly used on read-option runs so far. His speed certainly adds a dynamic that starter Jarret Doege does not possess, but still the pursuit of finding a perfect mix and timing for the new multi-quarterback system is an ongoing process for the Mountaineer coaching staff — one it feels like it’s zeroing in on.
“It’s kind of a living, breathing thing each week and we’ve got to be careful to take the right steps but remain consistent and take the right steps with Garrett as we bring him in and try not to take three steps instead of one more and let it grow the right way,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “He’s a great teammate and so is Doege, so we know the benefits of us doing that thing and playing back and forth with it and us being able to manage it as a staff as well.”
The second part of the equation is WVU starting running back Leddie Brown, who ranks ninth in the league in rushing at 80.25 yards per game. That number is buoyed heavily by a 161-yard performance in a 27-21 win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago.
Coming off of a first-team All-Big 12 season in 2020, it’s certainly not the start, production-wise anyone could have envisioned for Leddie Brown, but there’s been little help behind him. The team’s other running backs have combined for just 77 yards on 24 carries, nearly all of which came in the Mountaineers’ 66-0 win over Long Island.
“We’ve got to get a number two guy at that position,” Neal Brown said. “He’s getting enough touches, but he’s having to play too many snaps, so he’s not as fresh late as he needs to be. I think in the first half we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping free hitters off of him and he’s done a good job of getting positive yardage after contact, which he’s really good at.”
Defensively, the Mountaineers will be tasked with slowing down an offense predicated on big plays, something at which they were very successful last week in Norman. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in plays of 30 yards or more (16), 40 yards or more (12) and 50 yards or more (nine), led by conference-leading receiver Erik Ezukanma (101.5 yards per game).
Texas Tech will be down to backup quarterback Henry Colombi after starter Tyler Shough fractured his collarbone in last week’s loss to the Longhorns, but Colombi threw for 169 yards and a touchdown and led the Red Raiders in that win over the Mountaineers a year ago.
But the challenges, the X’s and O’s, the strengths and weaknesses are all one thing. Last week’s narrow loss can be a bridge that helps lead the Mountaineers from where they’ve been to where they want to go.
Or, it can be an aberration, a one-off that was followed by more disappointment.
As to how it goes, Saturday will tell. But all involved certainly seem to think the former is much more likely.
“That was the first time since my time here I saw our offensive guys and our defensive guys hurt together,” Parker said. “I saw us really care about each other in a tough time, in a tough loss and know they had a chance to win that football game because they were together. I think that needs to be said and I think that tells you what we’re growing here.
“Now we have to take another step so that ends up in celebration instead of a little heartbreak.”