MORGANTOWN -- Despite the fact that he led the Mountaineers in receptions last season, Winston Wright has been doing all he can to be even better this time around.
He’s done plenty of technical work this offseason to become a better receiver, and he also made a change to provide a little extra mojo.
“I switched to No. 1,” stated the 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore, who has taken over the number worn the past few years by T.J. Simmons, who has since graduated. “There wasn’t any big reason for the change. I just wanted a new start in year three. I felt like it’s going to be a big year for us, so the number change would be unique.”
Wearing No. 16 the past couple of seasons, Wright got off to a heck of a start for his college career. The slot receiver had 19 catches for 97 yards as a true freshman in 2019, playing in 10 of WVU’s 12 games. Then, in his second season, he exploded with a team-high 47 receptions for 553 yards and two touchdowns. His performance in 2020 earned him second-team All-Big 12 recognition.
But he thinks he’s capable of even more.
“I’ve tried to get better all the way around,” explained Wright, who wore No. 4 in high school. “I put on some muscle [going from 180 to 185 pounds], and I’ve been studying the playbook way harder. It’s year three for many of us, and we’ve put in more stuff [on offense], and everybody is more familiar with everything. I just want to be a leader all the way around.”
Wright was third in the Big 12 last season in receptions with 4.7 per game for the 6-4 Mountaineers. After him, Sam James was second among WVU’s receivers with 31 catches and Bryce Ford-Wheaton third with 27. West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege was second in the league in passing yards, averaging 258.7.
All those components are now in their third season contributing to the Mountaineers, and Wright believes that experience is ready to shine.
“I feel like on offense we’re clicking much more than we did last year,” he stated. “All the work we’ve put in is showing, and I feel good about where we’re at.”
Their individual numbers last year didn’t necessarily help the Mountaineers’ offense as a whole, though. It scored just 26.5 points per game, which was the eighth-best mark in the Big 12. Only Baylor (23.3 points per game) and Kansas (15.8) averaged fewer.
“We need to score more touchdowns this season than we did last year,” Wright stated emphatically. “We did a lot of work in the offseason, the receivers and the QBs, getting our timing down. You can see that work in camp, as guys are making plays. It’s going good so far.”
The 2020 season was anything but normal, as COVID forced the cancellation of most of spring drills, severely limited the summer workouts and cut down the number of regular-season games. Things have been returned to normal to this point in 2021, though.
“The quarterback and receivers put in a lot of time this summer,” noted Wright. “We put a lot of work into gaining that timing, and it’s rhythm now. The timing has been perfect.
“Jarret has really improved,” the receiver said of his quarterback. “Our timing is much better.
“Our receivers are still pretty young,” he continued. “We have a lot of room to improve, and we’re working every day. I feel like we’ve made a big leap from last year in things like catching balls. Everybody is doing good.”
Wright is not only a key component for West Virginia’s offense but also its special teams. He was WVU’s main kickoff returner last year, bringing 20 back for an average of 21.3 yards, which put him sixth in the Big 12. He again is expected to be the Mountaineers’ primary kickoff returner this year, though Sam Brown, Tony Mathis, A’Varius Sparrow, Justin Johnson and Leddie Brown are also getting practice work there. In addition, Wright may handle some punt returns this season.
“We spend a lot of time on special teams,” he explained. “We want to improve our returns, and to do that, it’s just the little things we have to concentrate on. The blocking has been good. We have to get better as returners in seeing it and feeling it.
“I’m doing punt return a little bit this year,” the Georgia native added. “It’s way different than I thought. The ball is way higher. It’s a harder catch. It’s way different than a kickoff return, but I’ll do whatever they need me to do.”
The biggest thing the Mountaineers need from Wright is big plays, whether they come on offense or special teams. If he can do that, WVU could very well take another step forward in season three of the Neal Brown era.
“For all of us, it’s a big year,” the receiver stated. “I feel things are going to click for us this year.”