Though the West Virginia receiving corps is a deep and largely balanced positional group, if one were to tab a true No. 1 receiver, at least in terms of production, it would be difficult to make an argument against Winston Wright.
After leading the team in both receptions (47) and yards (553) last season, the junior slot/possession receiver entered the offseason and the spring with a newfound confidence in his place within the WVU attack.
Wright drew rave reviews from coaches during the team’s 15 spring practices, and his role as the room’s alpha male was evident during the Gold-Blue Game as Wright made a team-high four catches and was clearly quarterback Jarret Doege’s go-to option.
But with that new role has come new responsibilities for Wright, both in terms of leadership and production. In a media conference after the Gold-Blue Game, Wright discussed both of those things.
“We’ve got a unique group,” Wright said. “All of us our young, but we have some old guys in the room so really, just speaking up — just showing your work without speaking is good too. They follow. You lead.”
That work is and has been multifaceted since the 2020 season ended.
Wright said one of his first concerns was in the weight room, where he attempted to bulk up. Now at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds on the latest WVU official roster, Wright said he’s done just that.
But his physical attributes are just tools for doing the job as a wide receiver. Wright said it was his goal to become a more complete player in that endeavor.
“I felt like I needed to get better being a complete wide receiver,” Wright said. “Not just my speed and stuff, just me blocking and doing the little things that’s going to separate me. I feel like my coaches did a good job of explaining how to block and I’m getting it now, so I feel very comfortable within the game.”
In fact, it wasn’t drops or explosive plays, yardage or touchdowns, Wright spoke mostly about blocking. For a Mountaineer rushing offense that improved in 2020 but still has a long way to go to reach the production levels that coach Neal Brown and the staff are seeking, blocking on the perimeter will likely be just as important as blocking at the point of attack.
As a player lining up mostly in the slot, that presents Wright with a myriad of different defenders to face — sometimes a linebacker, sometimes a safety, nearly all the time a taller player that likely outweighs him. That is the one thing for which Wright has prepared the most.
“It’s all about leverage and who wants it. Who wants it better?” Wright said. “So, I feel like [strength and conditioning] Coach Mike [Joseph] has also helped me with my strength. I’m very comfortable now. It’s very easy for me now.”
Wright’s efforts in 2020 earned him a second-team All-Big 12 Conference spot, but the experience of getting every-down snaps will likely be pivotal in attaining even higher levels of production in 2021.
“I was very thankful for playing so many snaps last year,” Wright said. “I learned that [there are] always things that you can do to get a little better on certain plays. It might be in the route game or the block game — there’s just something you can do better.”
That’s also the goal for the WVU offense. The Mountaineers took a step forward last year, ranking 50th in the country in yards per game at 412.6. That was a significant improvement from 2019, when WVU ranked 119th at 321.9 yards per contest.
Yet West Virginia is still searching for more and should, at least on paper, have the pieces back to get that done. The Mountaineers lost just two receivers (T.J. Simmons to graduation and Ali Jennings to transfer) and two offensive linemen (Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown) who had significant contributions on the offense in 2020. Aside from backup running back Alec Sinkfield, who transferred, the rest of the offense returns intact.
For many of those players, it is year three under Brown and, theoretically, it should be a unit with a much greater understanding of the game plan and one that has much more in-game experience than when Brown took over two seasons ago.
Wright is banking on that, and he said confidence is sky high heading into the fall.
“I feel like the ceiling is very high for this offense,” Wright said. “We’re young, but we’ve been in this offense with Coach Brown for two years, so all of us are very comfortable. So we’re just taking that next step on being way more successful than last year.”