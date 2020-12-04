West Virginia is already up against a daunting final two-game stretch of the season, starting with a date at No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday and finishing with a home game against No. 13 Oklahoma.
Reports began to surface Thursday night that the Mountaineers will be missing some players on Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests and resulting contact tracing. It was first reported by 247sports.com.
The university had no official statement planned for Friday, but Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard took to Twitter on Friday morning and stated that the game — scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN — is still on.
As for which players will be missing, we won’t know until game time.
So, a bit shorthanded, up against an Iowa State team (7-2 overall, 7-1 Big 12 Conference) that can clinch a spot in the league title game with a win, and in one of the league’s toughest places to play in Ames, Iowa, the Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3) certainly seem to have their work cut out for them.
That was a fact not lost on WVU coach Neal Brown, even before learning he would be down a few players.
“Huge challenge this week,” Brown said via Zoom call on Tuesday. “Coach [Matt] Campbell and that group of coaches have really done a remarkable job over the last five years building that program to where now they’ve earned the opportunity to go play in Dallas for the Big 12 championship.”
In getting there, Campbell and his staff have built a team that seems to be checking all of the boxes.
It starts with a bruising run game led by sophomore Breece Hall, who is sixth in the country and tops in the Big 12 in rushing at 140 yards per game. His 16 rushing touchdowns are tied for second nationally.
“He’s patient, he waits on his spots and waits on his cuts, and when he does make them he has speed and power,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Combination of those to gather a lot of yards after contact and obviously break a big one.”
Listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Hall is a strong back who may run even bigger than he is. To Lesley, it’s paramount for the WVU line to clog holes and limit Hall’s opportunities in the second and third levels of the Mountaineer defense.
“It’s everything,” Lesley said. “You let a guy like him get going then it’s going to be probably a long day. It’s a combination of speed and power and you get him going downhill — I think I’ve seen one guy in the eight or nine games I’ve watched that’s made a really, really good open-field tackle in the second or third level. Actually, that was last week. It’s everything.”
Keying on Hall is obviously important, but Iowa State does its damage across the field and is one of the most balanced teams in the league, accumulating 2,171 passing yards to go with its 1,910 rushing yards so far this season. That’s where junior quarterback Brock Purdy comes in as he has thrown for 2,025 of those yards with 14 touchdowns to go with 272 yards and three scores on the ground.
Three of the Cyclones’ five leading receivers are tight ends, adding another element to the offensive attack. Charlie Kolar (6-6, 257 pounds) is second on the team with 31 catches for 417 yards. Dylan Soehner (6-7, 272) has 15 catches and 174 yards with Chase Allen (6-7, 240) just behind with 13 catches for 173 yards.
Those tight ends are also pivotal in run blocking and utilize motion to put defenses on their heels before the ball is even snapped. It’s a package that will put a Mountaineers defense that’s ranked fourth in the country in total defense (274 yards per game) under the gun.
“Breece Hall, the tight ends and Purdy all kind of work in unison,” Brown said. “The tight ends create edges and sometimes single and double edges. Their ability to block in the run game and arc and block for the quarterback as well. Purdy has the ability to run so you have to respect that.”
Saturday will mark the first game for WVU since a 24-6 win over TCU on Nov. 14 after a scheduled game against Oklahoma last week was postponed until Dec. 12. Brown and his staff agree that the team is about as rested and fresh as it could be at this point in the season.
And though the remaining two contests will certainly present tough challenges, especially offensively, there is a belief among the defensive players that the unit is as good as its numbers says it is. One thing’s for sure, we’re all about to find out.
“Coming into the season we felt like we had a lot to prove regardless,” WVU safety Alonzo Addae said. “Obviously, as the year has gone on, we’ve banded together and became sharper every game. It’s just a blessing to be able to play with everybody week in and week out.”