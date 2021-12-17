MORGANTOWN — West Virginia football coach Neal Brown summed up a hectic week with a simple statement on Friday evening.
“Off with recruiting and on to the Golden Gophers.”
Indeed, after a busy and hectic Wednesday finalizing and signing 21 players in the 2022 class, the Mountaineers have turned their attention to Minnesota and an upcoming meeting in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28. Kickoff is slated for 10:15 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
It’s certainly an eyeful when it comes to looking at the Golden Gophers (8-4), especially defensively, where the team ranks in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense, rushing defense, passing defense and scoring defense.
Minnesota will bring a big, physical group on both sides of the ball to the desert, and while Brown reiterated that he and his staff will treat the bowl game like a reward, it’s unlikely that the game itself will feel like much of a reward at all.
“When you watch them, they’re a really good football team,” Brown said of the Golden Gophers. “They’re 8-4 and could easily be 10-2. Their physicality and toughness stand out to you.”
Brown gave an update on the Mountaineer roster on Friday as well. Senior running back Leddie Brown announced via Twitter this week that he was opting out of the bowl game, moving Tony Mathis into the starting role.
Brown said he didn’t expect any others to follow suit and added that wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton, linebacker Lance Dixon and defensive back Jackie Matthews, all of whom either missed the season finale against Kansas, should all be good to go against Minnesota.
As for Leddie Brown, who has now officially ended his career at WVU with 2,888 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns, Neal Brown gave his final thoughts on the Mountaineer back and his importance to the program.
“It was a decision that Leddie made — and here’s the thing: We can debate on these opt-outs and all that ... I love Leddie Brown,” Neal Brown said. “I think he was an extremely tough competitor for us, especially the last two seasons. I think it’s a unique case. Leddie had to play more snaps than we really would’ve wanted him to play, especially early in the year, because we lacked some depth there at the running back position.
“He’s played a lot of football this year. I’m understanding of him. I thought he handled that very well. What he wrote [on social media] I thought was well done. He’s a guy that loves West Virginia. He’s passionate about this place, but I’m understanding of his decision.”
After hitting the recruiting trail hard in the days and weeks immediately following the season-closing win over the Jayhawks, Neal Brown said this week has been a return to form. Thursday marked the team’s first official practice with pads since the Kansas game.
Between Friday and Dec. 28, there is plenty of time to get ready for Minnesota, and for Brown, winning the game is still number one on the priority list. But that list is certainly longer than a normal game.
“We always talk about what’s our goals for the game,” Brown said. “Number one is to win the game. Number two is to make it an enjoyable and memorable experience. The third thing is to salute our senior class as they leave the program and make sure we honor them in the right way, and the fourth thing is to build momentum for next season.
“Those are what we talk about. We try to do everything we possibly can from an entertainment, from a gear, to a meal standpoint to treat it like a reward.”
EARLY ENROLLEES: Also on Friday, the team released its list of early enrollees among the players who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, defensive lineman Aric Burton, transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon (Clemson), junior-college transfer linebacker Lee Kpogba, quarterback Nicco Marchiol, junior-college transfer safety Hershey McLaurin, punter Oliver Straw, wideout Jarel Williams and cornerback Tyrin Woodby are all expected to arrive on campus in January.
THE GRADUATES: To begin his news conference, Neal Brown also recognized Leddie Brown, VanDarius Cowan, James Gmiter, Sam James, Casey Legg, Evan Mathes, Matthews, Mike O’Laughlin, Sean Ryan, Dante Stills, Ford-Wheaton and Scottie Young for graduating at the end of this semester, though several of them have eligibility remaining.