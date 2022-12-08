Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kansas State West Virginia Football

WVU wide receiver Sam James catches a touchdown pass against Kansas State Nov. 19 in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — Another West Virginia wide receiver has declared for the NFL Draft.

Sam James announced on social media Wednesday his decision to pursue a professional career.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

