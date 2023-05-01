Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Sam James has signed with an NFL team.

The wide receiver out of West Virginia agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams, the organization announced Monday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

