MORGANTOWN — Sam James has signed with an NFL team.
The wide receiver out of West Virginia agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams, the organization announced Monday.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 7:08 pm
James, a 6-foot, 185-pound Richmond Hill, Georgia, native, was one of 24 undrafted free agents with which the Rams announced they have come to terms.
James twice led the Mountaineers in receiving yards, including last season when he posted 745 on 46 receptions as a redshirt junior. He had six touchdown receptions.
In his WVU career, James caught 190 passes for 2,229 yards and 15 scores, finishing his time with the program ranking fifth in career receptions and eighth in career receiving yards.
He decided not to use his remaining eligibility after WVU’s 5-7 season came to a close and instead chose to pursue an NFL career.
“I felt like it was the time to move on,” he said last month at the team’s pro day.
“I’ve been in Morgantown for five years. I came in 2018 and I felt like I put everything that I was supposed to put on the field on tape and stuff like that, and I just felt like it was time to move on and chase NFL dreams.”
James wasn’t invited to most events top prospects were, like the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Senior Bowl or the NFL Combine, but he did get to play in the Hula Bowl.
WVU coach Neal Brown said before the team held its pro day that he believed James was flying under the radar somewhat, highlighting his production on special teams.
“Sam James is a guy I think is maybe slept on a little bit,” Brown said.
“ … He’s been productive on film and he’s got an elite trait and it shows on tape that he can cover punts. He’s done that as well as anybody in the country over the last three years, covering punts, which is something that the professional guys really pay attention to.”
Safety Jasir Cox also received an invitation to attend the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie minicamp, WVU announced Monday.
Cox was with the Mountaineers for just one season after starting his career at North Dakota State, where he helped the Bison to three FCS national championships.
Cox had 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries last season, including a return for a touchdown in WVU’s win over Baylor.
Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.
