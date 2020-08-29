As receiver T.J. Simmons sat down Saturday — the first day reporters heard from anyone in West Virginia University football other than coach Neal Brown this season — and before he took questions, he had something he needed to say.
“I just want to say on behalf of the West Virginia football team, our thoughts and prayers go out to Jacob Blake and his family,” he said. “Everyone knows the incident that went down this week.”
Blake, who is Black, was hospitalized after being hit by four of seven shots fired at his back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who was trying to detain him on Aug. 23. The shooting sparked rallies and protests throughout the country, including within college and professional sports.
“We just want to say, man, we want change in this world,” Simmons said, “and WVU’s football team is one team that is trying to promote change and we’re trying to figure out things to push for change in this country.”
It has been a tumultuous few months for Simmons, his teammates and so many others across the United States. Protests and demonstrations have grown condemning police brutality and championing racial equality. In WVU’s own locker room, former defensive coordinator Vic Koennig came to a separation agreement with the university after claims that he made comments insensitive toward different races and religions.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 threw much of society into uncertainty. That has been seen in the college athletic landscape.
All but Football Bowl Subdivision football has been postponed for the fall and, even then, four conferences have decided not to play fall football.
It has stirred Simmons to stand up and speak up. It’s not something he thinks he might have been able to do as a freshman, but now as a redshirt senior he has grown into a valuable on-field ingredient for the Mountaineers. Last season, he was third on the team in catches (35) and receiving yards (455) and second with four touchdown catches.
Now he wants to take that prominence and use it beyond the gridiron.
“Just being who I am, I realized I have a big platform and a lot of people pay attention to what I say,” he said. “Coach Brown posed the question to us just yesterday: What can I do to create change? And one thing I wrote down is to use my platform and use my voice to spread the word and educate people on things they might not know. [It’s] just me realizing that the person that I am and the person I’ve become has a bigger platform.”
Simmons and his teammates have seen the impact of their voices this offseason. Several football players attended demonstrations following George Floyd’s death earlier this year. Brown told Simmons and his teammates that their concerns over eligibility if they played this coronavirus-affected season were heard by WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons, who also is a member of the NCAA Division I Council. That council recommended to the Division I Board of Directors that fall athletes be given an extra year of eligibility, which the board approved.
Plus, the Mountaineers learned that the athletic department will hold a march Sunday in Morgantown.
“That’s one thing we’re going to do to show we’re united as a football team and an athletic department at West Virginia,” Simmons said. “We’re looking to make change in the world.”