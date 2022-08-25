As the WVU safeties coach presiding over a unit made up largely of new or second-year players, Dontae Wright has had as much teaching to do as anyone on the Mountaineer staff.
The addition of man-to-man packages in an already complex scheme has made that job even more vital with he group serving literally as the team’s last line of defense.
So, when asked what his top priority has been through camp, Wright had to think for a moment before landing on an overarching answer.
“Sense of urgency,” Wright said during a press conference on Monday. “It’s a sense of urgency to get a call from [defensive coordinator] Coach [Jordan] Lesley, then it’s a sense of urgency to get lined up because with a young group, if they don’t get lined up fast, they’re never going to see what the offense is telling them. Teams we face anyway are always going to motion and shift and things because they can’t figure out what we’re in. You put that with the fact that we have a young group and you’ve got to imagine we’re going to get a ton more of it.”
With the loss of last year’s three starting safeties -- Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young and Sean Mahone -- to graduation, the cast of characters that takes on that challenge this year will be relatively unknown, at least at first.
A couple of them, however, aren’t new to college football. Far from it. Both North Dakota State transfer Jasir Cox (spear) and Murray State transplant Marcis Floyd (cat safety) seem to have an inside track on starting positions.
“Those two guys have seen almost everything offenses have thrown at you,” Wright said. “When you play, especially [lower-level] ball, you get a whole bunch more junk from offenses. They’ve seen a lot of things so they can adjust on the fly and be able to help other guys get ahead of things.”
Both players have also been in front of the media during preseason camp and have fielded questions, allowing the fan base to get to know them a bit. Cox, coming off three FCS national championships at North Dakota State, related the desire to share a winner’s mentality with the rest of his positional group.
On Monday, however, Wright went a little deeper into his safety room and touched on a couple other players, including redshirt freshman Davis Mallinger. A converted wide receiver and cited by several players and coaches as the fastest player on the team, Wright offered a bit more in terms of Mallinger’s aggressiveness.
“You have to dial him back all the time,” Wright said. “Remember, he’s a wideout, so he’s all ‘Go, go, go, go, go,’ but on defense you go, go, go, go, go and, ‘Oh crap, I just missed a tackle.’ Teaching him how to be inside out and being in great body position. That’s the, ‘Whoa’ part of it. It’s not, ‘Whoa’ as in not being so physical, it’s 'keep my head up so I’m not getting targeting penalties' or 'I’m not getting a concussion and hurting myself.'”
Wright admitted it’s a fine line when it comes to the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder from Melbourne, Florida, and that the mistakes he’s made have served as the best teaching tools.
“When you could go back and say, ‘Rip his head off,’ and that was OK, he would fit that mold to a ‘T,’” Wright said. “But that’s not today’s world and that’s probably one of the biggest things I’m trying to teach him.
“A lot of the understanding comes from making mistakes and doing it wrong. Like in the scrimmage, he missed a tackle. You would think he would make that tackle all the time but his body position, he couldn’t handle it and he’s got a 240-pound back running downhill at him and he missed the tackle. But he’ll learn from those mistakes now so he won’t make them when it comes to game time.”
Wright also shared an encouraging anecdote about Aubrey Burks, a true sophomore and fellow second-year player who has impressed in other ways.
“I gave Aubrey a test the other day, it was a 10-question test and I asked everybody in the room, ‘You’ve got 10 minutes to finish this, you put in your position and anything you think needs to be talked about on that page,’” Wright explained. “Well, Aubrey Burks went in there and put in all seven back-end guys -- both corners, both safeties, the spear, the mike and the will -- and got every single one of them right in six minutes. The young man is extremely intelligent.”
For nearly all of the safeties, it’s been an offseason and preseason camp of versatility training. Burks exhibited his understanding of the entire defense and that is the goal for the unit as a whole.
“We’re going to grab some people from positions that you wouldn’t think about – and I’m not going to talk about it -- that gives us some length and speed that we haven’t had in those positions, but it’s coming from another room in our sub-package,” Wright said. “We talk about getting our best 11 on the field, now we get an opportunity to do that. Instead of saying, ‘Hey, it’s got to come from the safety room, it’s got to come from the spear room,’ no, let’s get our best football players on the field and now we can tinker with that.”