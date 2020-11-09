In the world of high school football, we’re getting deep into the season and, in some instances, the state playoffs at this point in November. For West Virginia commitments, that means it’s time to show off their skills on even bigger stages, and those that are still playing are doing just that.
To begin with, quarterback commit Will Crowder (Gardendale, Alabama) kicked off his team’s potential playoff run with a 52-24 win on Friday night. Crowder accounted for 400 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in Gardendale’s win. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, one each from 52, 64, and 65 yards. He also added 40 rushing yards, including another touchdown.
As gaudy as those stats are, they come on top of an already impressive year that saw Crowder’s team go 9-2 in the regular season. In those games before his big playoff performance, Crowder completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,310 yards, added 542 rushing yards and totaled 24 touchdowns.
In Ohio, two-way athlete commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp and his Massillon (Ohio) Washington team won its regional championship over crosstown rival Perry this weekend. Wilson-Lamp caught one pass for 56 yards on offense and added a tackle and a pass breakup while playing cornerback in the 43-13 win. The Tigers (10-1) move on to the state semifinals.
In Florida, athlete commit Davis Mallinger and his Cocoa (Florida) team won its rivalry game over Rockledge 45-34 on Friday night. Mallinger was relatively kept in check, compared to his usual 100-plus-yard performances, catching six passes for 37 yards and also rushing a handful of times for 33 yards. The team now moves on to the state playoffs.
Also moving on to the playoffs — and a lot closer to home — is the top-rated prospect in the class: Spring Valley offensive tackle Wyatt Milum. The 247Sports four-star recruit and his teammates will kick off their postseason against Hurricane on Sunday afternoon. The Timberwolves received the Class AAA No. 6 seed after going 4-1 on a shortened and interrupted regular season.
This could be the last chance for the future of Mountaineer football to make an impact at the high school level. After that, they’ll be suiting up in the Old Gold and Blue, and hoping for similar success.