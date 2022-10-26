MORGANTOWN — To blitz or not to blitz, that is the question, at least put into Shakespearean terms.
"Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune or to take arms against a sea of troubles" is really just another way of asking should one try to get to the quarterback and throw him to earth or risk receivers running free in your secondary when you are playing a number of backups and are hardly what would be considered adept at one-on-one coverage.
This, certainly, is what helped turn last Saturday's game at Texas Tech into a 49-10 Shakespearean tragedy for West Virginia. This week threatens to become even more so, for a different reason, as the high-powered offense of No. 7 TCU (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12) brings its unbeaten record to Morgantown for a 3 p.m. homecoming game on ESPN.
There was much criticism as Texas Tech freshman quarterback Behren Morton threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns while only being sacked once and seldom being pressured, putting WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley squarely into the critics' crosshairs.
The common belief is that a freshman without much experience can be hassled by a variety of all-out blitzes, but this is no common offense at Texas Tech that WVU was facing, just as this week is no common offense from TCU, although for a far different reason.
A lack of defensive aggressiveness was the most common complaint after the Red Raiders dropped 48 points on WVU (3-4, 1-3), controlling the ball for 103 plays. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown criticized the effort getting to the ball, fans and coaches criticized the tackling and the nation seemed to criticize the lack of selling out on the blitz.
But, to stay with the Shakespearean mode, alas, it was not meant to be.
Blitzing comes down to risk/reward analysis. Texas Tech is an up-tempo offense that runs a play about every 12 seconds, which limits both communication on defense and substitution. That, of course, creates increased risk.
"This is the way I see risk/reward and blitzing and the structure of it," Lesley said when asked about the lack of pressure last week. "It depends on what you can and cannot do. Field position is a piece, situation is a piece."
Fans think of the reward part of it, the sack or tackle for a loss.
But there is a flip side to that coin.
"Let's say you blitz 10 times, people are going to enjoy the five times you create a negative play," Lesley said. "But what are those other five times? If they are touchdowns, that's 35 points. Nobody remembers that."
Blitzing requires man-to-man defense and, quite frankly, that is not a WVU strength, especially when its top coverage man, cornerback Charles Woods, is injured, as he has been for much of the season to date.
"You have to know when and where [to blitz]," Lesley went on. "In the second half, I probably didn't [blitz enough], and that's on me. So when I talk about a lack of aggressiveness, I'm talking about myself as well."
But it isn't as easy as just turning it loose.
"It's something you have to have full confidence in to pull the trigger," Lesley said. "It's easy to talk about, but when you actually get out there in the situation to do it, there's things you like and things that give you hesitation.
"You have to make the decision within those 12 seconds [between plays]," he noted.
He suggested he probably should have blitzed more, but that's hindsight.
What's more, the game might have changed early had a sure interception that was dropped to put the lone blight upon cornerback Aubrey Burks' best game ever as a Mountaineer been caught.
It might have changed the entire conversation.
It is difficult to blitz Texas Tech because it unloads so quickly, and the problem wasn't so much that WVU was beaten deep but more was a matter of the secondary's inability to tackle after the ball was caught.
The Red Raiders recorded 233 of their 355 passing yards after the catch.
It's a totally different scenario with TCU. Its quarterback, Max Duggan, is probably more dangerous outside the pocket than inside it. He is strong and a good runner, someone who can make the first blitzer miss and then either run for a gain or throw on the run or even extend plays long enough for receivers to shed the coverage and run open in the secondary.
While WVU has beaten TCU and Duggan each of the past three years, this year he has improved his passing accuracy, which allows him to make defenses pay through the air as well on the ground and asks to the risk vs. the reward.
Duggan's accuracy has improved to the point where he has thrown only one interception all year.
"He's playing at an extremely high level," Brown said. "He's a dual threat. He's fast, but he's really strong and can break tackles.
TCU comes into the game as a 7-point favorite but, in keeping with the Shakespearean theme, WVU offers up the words of Lady McBeth, who said:
"Out damn spot!"