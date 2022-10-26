Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Midseason Awards Football

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is a run-pass threat who has thrown just one interception this season for the No. 7 Horned Frogs.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — To blitz or not to blitz, that is the question, at least put into Shakespearean terms.

"Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune or to take arms against a sea of troubles" is really just another way of asking should one try to get to the quarterback and throw him to earth or risk receivers running free in your secondary when you are playing a number of backups and are hardly what would be considered adept at one-on-one coverage.

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.