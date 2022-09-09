It’s a bit difficult to get a read on Kansas’ improvement from its 56-10 win over FCS Tennessee Tech last week, a game in which the Jayhawks ran just 49 offensive plays.
It also remains to be seen if there will be any kind of hangover on West Virginia’s side stemming from a 38-31 loss at rival Pitt last Thursday, a game in which the Mountaineers held a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
But one thing is for sure heading into the teams’ matchup at 6 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown — Kansas isn’t about to sneak up on WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
“I’ve had this one circled,” Lesley said. “Win, lose or draw in the [Backyad] Brawl, this is one I’ve had on the radar for a long time. I don’t have to see more than 49 plays.
“Schematically, how their kids play, the positions they get you in and last year we had our hands full. And I believe this and I told the guys this on Friday, this year I think Kansas will be talked about as one of the most improved teams in college football. I believe that. That’s the kind of job I think they do.”
Despite Saturday’s Big 12 opener for both teams representing just the second meeting with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold at the helm, there’s more familiarity than that between the coaching staffs. With WVU head coach Neal Brown and Lesley at Troy and Leipold at Buffalo, the Trojans and Bulls met in the 2018 Dollar General Bowl, with Troy claiming a 42-32 victory. That would be the last game for Brown and Lesley with the Trojans.
However, Leipold left an impression on the now-WVU coaches in that game, and the improvement the Jayhawks have shown late last season and last week is no surprise to Brown.
“A lot of respect for Lance and his staff,” Brown said. “They’re disciplined, they don’t beat themselves, low number of turnovers, they don’t have penalties and they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. And they should.”
Part of that newfound swagger dates back to the closing three games of the 2021 season.
After being on the short end of mostly lopsided decisions all season, Kansas earned a 57-56 win in overtime at Texas before falling just short at TCU (31-28) and at home to WVU (34-28).
Over that stretch, junior Jalon Daniels solidified himself as the team’s starting quarterback, throwing for 706 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 91 yards and three more scores in those three games. Daniels attempted just 18 passes last week, completing 15 for 189 yards and added a touchdown in the air and on the ground.
Alongside Daniels is a backfield that Brown believes may be among the best in the conference. Devin Neal is back after a freshman season in which he rushed for 707 yards and eight scores and he rolled up 108 markers on just four carries last week. But the running back room was bolstered mightily through the transfer portal as Ky Thomas came in from Minnesota and Sevion Morrison arrived from Nebraska.
“Offensively, they’re multiple — they use motions and shifts and they do a good job of moving guys around and figuring out ways to run the football and get some shot plays down the field,” Brown said.
Defensively, the jury may still be out on the Jayhawks. Senior safety Kenny Logan is an all-Big 12 selection and led Kansas with 113 tackles last season. Linebackers Rich Miller (79) and Gavin Potter (78) were the team’s second- and third-leading tacklers and are also back. Yet the Jayhawks were 126th out of 130 FBS teams in total defense last season, allowing 486.3 yards per game.
Brown and Lesley both expect a vastly better Kansas team in all areas on Saturday, but that may not matter as much as WVU’s own improvement, which Brown believes was evident last Thursday despite the final result.
“I thought we had a chance to be a good football team going in; coming out of that game after watching it, I know we do,” Brown said. “We’re much improved. We look like a totally different team than how we finished in the bowl game, which was the expectation, and that’s definitely what we saw on film.”
And to Brown’s point there were certainly highlights. Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels (214 yards, two touchdowns), freshman running back CJ Donaldson (seven carries, 125 yards), receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (nine catches, 97 yards, two touchdowns), and the Mountaineer defensive front, which combined for five sacks, all had big nights in Pittsburgh.
But Lesley, Brown and WVU players who took to the podium on Tuesday reiterated that the team had moved on from the loss and was ready to go on Saturday.
With the pace that Kansas is improving, the Mountaineers know they better be.
“You’ve got to go on to what’s next,” Lesley said. “If we just correct the mistakes and get better, we’ll be fine. You can’t let it linger.”